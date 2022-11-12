Read full article on original website
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
Merry Grinchmas Event to Welcome Santa at MarketFair in Princeton, NJ
I just love this time of year. There are so many fun, festive things to do. Here's an event that you, your family and friends will love. MarketFair Mall on Route 1 South in Princeton is hosting A Very Merry Grinchmas on Friday, November 25th from 10:30am - 1pm. It's...
pix11.com
Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire department
The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received a federal grant providing nearly $2.4 million to hire additional firefighters, but the city plans to decline the funding. PIX11's Jim Vasil explains why. Hackensack to turn down $2.4M grant to bolster fire …. The City of Hackensack in New Jersey received...
hobokengirl.com
Orale Owners to Open New Restaurant Called ‘Madre’ in Jersey City
We are spoiled for choices when it comes to great Mexican food in the Hudson County area, and the number of local options is just about to grow. The co-owners of one local favorite, Orale Mexican Kitchen — which has locations in both Hoboken and Jersey City — are embarking on a brand new project. The team will be opening up a new restaurant called Madre at 333 Newark Avenue in Jersey City, right near White Eagle Hall. This new spot will also be right near the soon-to-open Madame, otherwise known as the former Madame Claude Bis. While we don’t have a ton of details just yet, we know that the storefront has a liquor license which suggests the presence of a bar — and we’re also safe to assume the restaurant will likely serve Mexican-inspired eats. We’ve covered what you need to know about this latest restaurant set to hit the Jersey City scene sometime soon. Read on to learn more about Madre, opening soon in Jersey City.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Cannabis Control Board approves 5 dispensaries, including 1st in Ward F
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five adult-use cannabis dispensaries, including the first one in Ward F, during last night’s nearly five-hour meeting. The first application was Strictly CBD, seeking to open at 394 Communipaw Ave. Their cannabis dispensary application was approved by the Planning Board in March.
multihousingnews.com
Community Builders Opens New Jersey Supportive Housing
The affordable property represents the rehabilitation of a former YMCA building in Jersey City. The Community Builders has opened Bergenview Apartments, a 111-unit supportive housing development in Jersey City, N.J. The affordable project represents the rehabilitation and preservation of a historic former YMCA building, providing studio apartments for individuals who have previously experienced homelessness.
theobserver.com
Downey, who vocally fought for Keegan closure, dies aged 63
During the Keegan Landfill ordeal in 2019, there were certain givens when the New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority had its monthly meetings in Lyndhurst — many Kearny residents attended, the crowd was vocal and one voice always stood out above just about every other. Perhaps it was because...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City advocates, officials denounce $4.7B NJ Turnpike extension at park protest
Jersey City advocates and officials alike protested the proposed $4.7 billion New Jersey Turnpike extension in Mary Benson Park this afternoon. A coalition of groups had gathered including Bike JC, Bike Hoboken, Safe Streets JC, and Bike North Bergen, along with Friends of Liberty State Park. The Jersey City and...
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
hobokengirl.com
30 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Jersey City’s Madame Claude Bis opens as ‘Madame’ under new owners; water main break affects service in North Hoboken; new restaurant Wu Tong is coming to Downtown Jersey City; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
New $2.7B terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport to open in December
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport is prepared for takeoff. “We are 99.5 percent done,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. The $2.7 billion terminal is expected to serve more than 13 million travelers annually. United, JetBlue, Air Canada and American Airlines will call the terminal home, with Delta […]
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark honors active police, fallen heroes at 29th annual Blue Mass
NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th annual Blue Mass on Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
Cuban Cousins Expand Authentic Cafe With Third Hudson County Location
A pair of cousins whose families moved to the United States from Cuba are opening their third Cuban bakery in Hudson County. Daniel Gonzalez and Yosvany Perez purchased two El Fenix locations in Union City and West New York, from another family in 2019, and revamped the menus. Now, they're...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state
Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
Martel’s Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton, NJ Sets Opening Date for 2022
The Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County), has announced that they will once again open their famous Christmas house for the holiday season for all to see. The tradition continues. I know you're excited. The family's latest Facebook post reveals the Christmas cheer on Philips Avenue will begin...
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
