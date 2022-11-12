ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Will Levis struggles as Vanderbilt upsets Kentucky

By Luke Easterling
 4 days ago
Vanderbilt had lost 26 straight games against SEC opponents heading into Saturday’s game against No. 24 Kentucky, but the streak fell in a 24-21 victory for the Commodores.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is still considered by some to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, but he’s struggled for much of the 2022 seasons so far, and Saturday was no different.

Levis completed just 11 of his 23 passes for 109 yards and no touchdowns, with an interception on his final desperation heave of the game on the last play.

Consistency was Levis’ biggest question mark heading into this season, and there just hasn’t been much improvement in that area, if any. It looks like that will continue to be a concern as NFL teams look ahead to next year’s draft.

