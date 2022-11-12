ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt shine as Tennessee dominates Missouri

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It was another banner day for Tennessee’s dynamic duo at quarterback and wide receiver, as Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt put up big numbers yet again in a blowout win over Missouri.

Hooker completed 25 of his 35 pass attempts for 355 yards and three touchdowns through the air, adding 50 yards and another score on the ground.

Hyatt racked up 146 yards receiving on seven catches, including a 68-yard touchdown from Hooker.

Both of these explosive playmakers have been instrumental in Tennessee’s success this season, and have launched themselves up the board in terms of their 2023 NFL draft stock.

