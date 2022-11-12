(The Center Square) – Indiana has agreed to a tentative multistate settlement with Walmart over allegations the giant retailer contributed to the opioid crisis by improperly overseeing its pharmacies. The agreement will secure $53 million in payments to the state, bringing Indiana’s total in opioid-related settlement payments to nearly $573 million. “The opioid crisis has devastated far too many Hoosier families,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement announcing the Walmart settlement. “We continue working aggressively to hold accountable those companies whose actions have...

