OnePlus Pad is likely just around the corner
OnePlus' first tablet could land at some point in 2023. The first OnePlus tablet — tentatively known as the OnePlus Pad — is heavily rumored. A new rumor supports the idea that it could launch in 2023. Not much else is known about the tablet as of yet.
The OnePlus 8 series is gaining Android 13 this week
OnePlus' 2020 devices are now getting their long-awaited Oxygen OS 13 update. OnePlus is now rolling out stable Oxygen OS 13 to its OnePlus 8 series. The update includes Android 13, the new aquamorphic design language, and more. Other OnePlus phones, including the 10R, 9R, and 9RT also received the...
WhatsApp's companion mode beta lets you link your account to multiple phones
Companion mode is only available for some beta testers right now. WhatsApp users on Android can try out a beta version of companion mode. The mode will enable users to link up to four Android phones to their primary account. The beta also allows users to link an Android tablet.
Leak shows Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Pixel 7 Pro camera samples
Check out this alleged shot from the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera. A leaker has shared comparative camera samples of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro. The alleged Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample appears to show more details than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel...
Asus tries to correct its poor track record with Android 13 rollout schedule
Asus put out a roadmap for its Android 13 rollout. Asus has put out a roadmap for when its phones will get Android 13. The roadmap only gives launch windows. Android 13 is slowly spreading to more Android phones. However, there are still a lot of Android users who are in the dark about when the update is coming to their device. But some manufacturers have, at least, started to put out a timeline for the rollout. Asus is now the latest company to provide a roadmap for when its handsets will get the long-awaited update.
We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch
Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
You told us: Most of you haven't had any major issues with the Pixel 7 series
It's not a landslide victory for the new Pixels, as some people are reporting annoying issues with the phones. Shortly after Google launched the Pixel 6 series, customers started noticing a ton of problems with the phones. They were mostly software-related issues that Google fixed in the due course of time, but it’s safe to say that the Pixel 6 series didn’t have the smoothest of launches. Since it’s been a few weeks after the launch of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, we thought of asking people if they’ve witnessed any major issues with Google’s latest flagships. Here’s how users voted in our poll.
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Nov. 16)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Daily Authority: 🐉 The chip to power 2023 Android flagships is here!
We decode the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for you. Also read about Musk's latest Twitter goof-up, and more tech news of the day. 🤑 Good morning, Daily Authority readers. I just got up to speed with the whole FTX cryptocurrency mayhem and the story of Sam Bankman-Fried. Gosh! is it a complete cluster you-know-what! For those of you who still don’t know what’s happening, here’s a BBC article that does a great job of explaining it all. Meanwhile, here’s what else happened in the tech world while you were away.
Diesel's latest smartwatch meshes chunky styling with Gen 6 technology
Want a Fossil Gen 6 with more aggressive styling? You've found it. Diesel has unveiled its latest flagship smartwatch. The Diesel Griffed Gen 6 is based on the Fossil Gen 6 platform and comes with Wear OS 3. You’ll need $350 in your back pocket to own one. It’s...
The best SD cards for the Nintendo Switch
Store your files and games without issue. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t come with much storage, with 32GB built-in on the Switch and Switch Lite, while the Switch OLED bumps that to 64GB. With games an average of 8GB, and some explicitly requiring expandable storage, you’ll definitely need a microSD card for your hybrid console. Here are some of the best SD cards you can get for the Nintendo Switch.
Android Auto beta program lets more people to sign up and try the redesign
The beta program has added new spots for those wanting to try the new beta. More spots for the Android Auto beta program have opened up. Those in the beta program will be able to test out the revamped UI. Sign-ups are reportedly open in multiple countries. The infotainment system...
Google Wallet is now on select Fitbit devices
Google Wallet is available on the Sense 2 and Versa 4 with Google Maps to follow later. Google Wallet is rolling out to the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4. Google Wallet will act as an additional payment option to Fitbit Pay. Google Maps will also be coming to...
Where is the iPhone made? The journey from components to final assembly
It goes without saying that the iPhone is the most widely recognized smartphone in the world. Apple ships nearly a quarter billion units each year and the company commands a market share of nearly 20%. With so many phones flying off shelves year after year, you may be wondering: where is the iPhone made, and how does the latest model reach customers so quickly each generation? Let’s break it down.
How to make a GIF on an iPhone or iPad
When all the cool kids send images to one another on the TikTok or the ‘Gram, then the chances are good it’s a GIF image. If you’re not up with the lingo, a GIF image is a moving image that loops and repeats itself repeatedly. We’ve already covered how to create GIF images on Android phones. Now we’re going to move over to the Dark Side and show you how to make a GIF on an iPhone or iPad.
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Google Pixel foldable phone renders leak, but we've been burned before
Will Google actually launch this phone or will it quietly scrap the plans?. A set of concept renders of the Google Pixel Fold just leaked. The renders are based on viewed designs that the source is “very, very confident” about. The foldable phone looks a lot like a...
Google to pay $392 million in record-breaking privacy settlement
Google has agreed to pay $392 million for misleading users who thought they turned off location tracking. The settlement sets a new record for internet privacy settlements in the US. Google will have to provide clearer disclosures about its tracking in 2023. Back in January, attorneys general from Washington, DC,...
A new Motorola smartwatch just showed up out of nowhere
As basic as a smartwatch gets these days. The Motorola Watch 70 has appeared in a retail listing, complete with specs, pricing, and other details. Motorola hasn’t announced the watch officially. Motorola is apparently adding a new smartwatch to its limited wearables portfolio. The company currently sells the Moto...
Samsung's best mid-ranger is getting a Galaxy S23-like makeover next year
Will Samsung's mid-range super phone continue to impress this year?. Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G have leaked. It has a redesigned rear camera setup with separate cutouts for the three sensors. Some specs of the phone have also leaked. Samsung’s A series mid-rangers are some of its most...
