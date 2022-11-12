Asus put out a roadmap for its Android 13 rollout. Asus has put out a roadmap for when its phones will get Android 13. The roadmap only gives launch windows. Android 13 is slowly spreading to more Android phones. However, there are still a lot of Android users who are in the dark about when the update is coming to their device. But some manufacturers have, at least, started to put out a timeline for the rollout. Asus is now the latest company to provide a roadmap for when its handsets will get the long-awaited update.

1 DAY AGO