Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at Wayne Rooney after former Manchester United teammate’s criticism
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney over recent criticism in an extraordinary outburst from the Manchester United superstar. The Portuguese, who will play for Portugal at the World Cup next week, admitted he felt “betrayed” by his club after a turbulent season under Erik ten Hag.The 38-year-old added he had “no respect” for the Dutch tactician but then took aim at former teammate Rooney, after being condemned for his decision to refuse to come on against Tottenham.Writing in The Sun newspaper, Piers Morgan revealed Ronaldo said: “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly…probably because he...
'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 16
What a weekend in the Premier League, as the final matchweek before the World Cup break delivered shocks, late drama and so many incredible moments. December 26 can’t come soon enough. Until then, we will focus on yet another intriguing weekend as the Premier League season has been box...
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Manchester City Boss Gives Evidence In Mendy Trial
Manchester City manager has given evidence at Benjamin Mendy’s rape trial, explaining that Mendy was a ‘really good boy,’ but he also didn’t know Mendy’s life. French defender Mendy has been charged with seven counts of rape, one attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six girls, having been cleared of one count of rape in September.
Report: Manchester City's Interest In Young Prospect Worries Juventus
Having joined Juventus in January of 2021, Nicolò Rovella is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football. On loan at Monza for this season, constant game time has helped the youngster to flourish, drawing the attention of several European clubs.
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Named as Potential LFC Buyer
Of all the stories to have been broken in recent years, Liverpool Football Club being put up for sale has been arguably the hardest to cover. From the moment David Ornstein suggested Fenway Sports Group was open to a complete ownership sale, the pendulum of this particular story has swung back and forth quickly. Jürgen Klopp then quickly put out remarks in a presser that it was most likely a minority stake, and since then it’s been pretty much full-on chaos, with new potential owners entering and leaving the discussion in the span of a few days, and in some cases, like Mukesh Ambani, hours.
Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January
Chelsea could reportedly complete the deal for Christopher Nkunku soon and he could join the club in January.
Report: Chelsea View New Mason Mount Contract As Important Priority
Chelsea view a new contract for Mason Mount as an important priority in the coming weeks.
Eden Hazard opens door to Real Madrid exit after 3.5-year injury nightmare
It can be hard to truly appreciate greatness in the moment it’s happening. Only after the fact do we often reflect and properly assess what we might have seen or experienced. And when we look back on the past decade of Chelsea Football Club, it becomes increasingly clear just how lucky and privileged we were to witness the best of Eden Hazard.
World Cup Break: A Blessing for Manchester City
The World Cup offers a welcome break for most of the teams in the Premier League. For many, it will be a time to regroup after a less-than-stellar performance so far. But for some like Arsenal and Newcastle United, it will be an unwelcome disruption to the fine form that has seen them performing beyond even their wildest dreams.
HOLTECAST | Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Claret & Blue Army!
It certainly wasn’t the start we were hoping for, but what did the lads make of the come-from-behind win away at the Amex Stadium?. More importantly, what does securing the first away win of the season and doing so after trailing very early on in the match mean for this squad and the mentality that Unai Emery is trying to build?
Édouard Mendy ‘contemplating possible exit’ as landscape shifts at Chelsea — report
Things can change very quickly in football, and 12-18 months can be practically an eternity. For example, while 2021 was a peak year at Chelsea, 2022 (especially after the FIFA World Club Cup) has been nothing but downhill, on the proverbial opposite side of that apex. And that’s true not...
Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan
Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions. But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions...
Bruno Fernandes Thinks Alejandro Garnacho Can Go All The Way
Bruno Fernandes thinks Alejandro Garnacho can go all the way in his career. You can read more below.
The moral dilemma of a Sunderland fan ahead of Qatar 2022
Although I would take Sunderland over England every time, I do still enjoy watching the national side and getting stuck into the big international tournaments. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup about to start though, I’m just not getting the same sense of anticipation this time around – usually by now I cannot wait for the thing to get started, but if anything, I cannot wait for it to be over.
OFFICIAL: Paul Winstanley Leaves Brighton To Join Chelsea
Brighton director Paul Winstanley has left the club to join Chelsea.
Tuesday November 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
