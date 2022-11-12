Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
PHOTOS: Gisele Spotted in Costa Rica With New Man
Just weeks after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out with a new man while in Costa Rica. According to PageSix, the man seen with Gisele has been identified as jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The duo was seen grabbing a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas with Bündchen and Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen was spotted with the kids in Costa Rica early last week. She and her now ex-husband share a property in the Central American country.
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
Aaron Rodgers appeared to yell a loud F-bomb at Matt LaFleur after awful two-minute drill
Aaron Rodgers is having a bad 2022. His Green Bay Packers were 3-6 coming into Week 10 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. His 89.0 passer rating is the lowest of his career, as are his 232 passing yards per game and 6.6 yards per pass attempt.
Tom Brady Makes Opinion On German Crowd Extremely Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's Germany debut. After his team improved to 5-5, Tom Brady commemded the Munich crowd for creating an unforgettable atmosphere at Allianz Arena. "That was one of the great football experiences I've ever had," Brady said...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Children Will Reportedly Have ‘Full Access’ to Both Parents
Neither Tom Brady nor his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, plan to place restrictions on when their two children can see either parent. A source told PEOPLE that, while there is a schedule in place, the kids will have “full access” to both parents at any time. Brady and...
Tom Brady’s New Video Leaves Social Media Highly Confused
Tom Brady has been a constant fixture in the headlines recently due to his divorce from supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. However, at the moment, it’s his latest post that has social media talking. The NFL star took to Instagram earlier this week with a video that many are having a wildly difficult time figuring out whether it’s actually real or not.
Tom Brady’s Camp Reacts to Viral Gisele Bündchen Vacation Pics With Another Man
Photos of Gisele Bündchen spending time in Costa Rica with another man aren’t sitting well with the folks in Tom Brady’s camp. According to the New York Post, there are some questions about the entire situation. Page Six reported recently that Bündchen was spotted in Costa Rica...
Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday
Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon. The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. The main complaint that fans. right now...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game
MUNICH — (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision
NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down. However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon. Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for...
Josh McDaniels’ Raiders lose to Colts after former Patriots star’s game-winner
With the game on the line, Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders decided to go to their best player in wide receiver Davante Adams. There was just one problem: They had to go through former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to do it. That proved to be a problem.
Outsider.com
583K+
Followers
66K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0