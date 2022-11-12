ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Springs, NV

FOX Reno

One person killed, two injured in crash at Picketts Junction

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was killed and two children were injured in a single vehicle crash in South Lake Tahoe early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol (CHP) units were notified of a single vehicle traffic collision on SR-89 Nov. 14 around 4:30 a.m. CHP units arrived and found a white 2019 Hyundai sedan that had collided with a small boulder.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

Reno man killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-80 east of Sparks in October has been identified. Troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a deadly crash that happened in the area of I-80 and Mustang on Oct. 20 around 6 a.m.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones repaired after outage

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones were down from Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon. Authorities reported the outage shortly after 11 a.m. on Nov. 14. The phones were repaired around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. LCSO officials say...
LYON COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Reward offered in search for armed carjacking suspects in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted in connection to a recent armed carjacking in Reno recently. Police said two people were sitting in their car on the 3000 block of South...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

2news.com

Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit-and-Run

Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

2news.com

Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects

Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Troy Driver found competent to stand trial in Naomi Irion's murder

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 18-year-old Naomi Ironi has been found competent to stand trial. Troy Driver appeared before a judge in district court on Monday after undergoing a mental evaluation to determine if he was fit to stand trial. A date has not been set.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
FALLON, NV
FOX Reno

Reno City Council adds three new members in past six months

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The Reno City Council looks a lot different now, with the addition of three new faces in just the last six months. Local business owner, Kathleen Taylor, was unanimously selected in September to fill the Ward 5 seat after Neoma Jardon's resignation in August. Just one month later, Miguel Martinez was appointed to represent Ward 3 after Oscar Delgado stepped down.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Candy Cane Express, Train of Lights return to the Comstock

The Virginia Truckee Railroad Holiday steam trains depart from the original 1870 depot in Virginia City. The Candy Cane Express will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning Nov. 25 at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. through Dec. 18. The 45-minute journey includes a trip to Santa’s workshop,...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV

