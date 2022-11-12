ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buzzer breakdown: Ball State unable to overcome 1st half deficit in Indiana State loss

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Ball State (1-1) dropped its first game of the season, losing 83-71 at Indiana State (2-0) in the 137th meeting between the two teams.

A rough first half proved too much to overcome for the Cardinals, who were able to pull within five with 5:30 remaining in the game. The Sycamores went on to win by as many points as they led by at the half.

Here are three takeaways:

Ball State can't overcome first half deficit

Indiana State held a 43-31 lead at halftime as Ball State struggled on both ends in the first half.

The Cardinals shot just 36.4% (12 of 33) from the field and 33% (3 of 9) from 3 in the first half while Indiana State, which led by as many as 15 points, shot 54.8% (17 of 31) from the field and 38.5% (5 of 13) from 3.

Trailing by 12 to start the second half, Ball State continued to remain within striking distance against an Indiana State team which led from buzzer to buzzer. Every time Indiana State seemed to be pulling ahead, Ball State responded. Every time Ball State seemed poised to pull within a possession, Indiana State grew its lead back to double-digits.

BSU redshirt junior guard Jarron Coleman hit back-to-backs 3s to pull the Cardinals within six early in the second half and another to pull them within seven (67-60) with 7:00 to go. Senior guard Demarius Jacobs scored on a layup to bring the Cardinals within five (69-64) with 5:30 to go. Ball State matched Indiana State's 40 second-half points.

Turnovers spell issues for the Cardinals

Ball State had 11 turnovers in the first half, including six from Coleman, one more than it had in its season opener against Earlham.

The Cardinals, who averaged 14 turnovers last season, finished the game with 19 turnovers and nine assists. Indiana State had 12 turnovers compared to 13 assists. Seven of Ball State's eight players who took the floor recorded at least one turnover.

Ball State's offense struggled early, unable to get into a rhythm to match Indiana State's up-tempo offense. Indiana State's offense spread out Ball State defensively, as the Sycamores shot 50.8% (30 of 59) from the field and 29.6% (8 of 27) from 3. Ball State finished the game shooting 41.7% (25 of 60) from the field, 44.4% (8 of 18) from 3 and 68.4% (13 of 19) from the free throw line.

The Sycamores led in points off turnovers (23-8) and bench points (22-10). Ball State lost despite holding advantages in rebounds (38-30), offensive rebounds (16-9) and second chance points (15-8).

Jaylin Sellers returns, Ball State's rotation becomes a little more clear

Ball State had 11 different players play in its season opening domination over Division III Earlham. Against Indiana State, just eight players took the floor for the Cardinals.

Coleman, Jacobs, junior guard Luke Bumbalough, junior guard Jalen Windham and sophomore center Payton Sparks started once again. Sophomore guard Jaylin Sellers, who broke his hand just over a month ago, was the first off the bench and was followed by redshirt sophomore forward Mickey Pearson Jr. and sophomore guard Basheer Jihad, respectively. Coleman and Jacobs played nearly the entire game at 39 minutes apiece. Sparks recorded 32 minutes while Pearson recorded 27. Bumbalough, Windham and Sellers had 17, 18 and 19 minutes apiece while Jihad had eight.

Coleman kept Ball State within striking distance, finishing with a game-high 29 points, shooting 63.6% (7 of 11) from 3 and 50% (9 of 18) from the field, to go along with a team-high four assists. He also led the team with eight turnovers. Sparks added 18 points and six rebounds while Jacobs finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Indiana State saw five players finish in double-digits with senior guard Cooper Neese (17 points), graduate guards Courvoisier McCauley (14 points) and Trenton Gibson (12 points), sophomore guard/forward Jayson Kent (13 points) and senior forward Kailex Stephens (11 points) leading the Sycamores.

Ball State returns to action at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Omaha.

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press. Contact him via email at rgeneral@gannett.com or on Twitter @rgeneraljr.

