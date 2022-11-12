U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic is hoping his team’s performance at the World Cup can change the way the world views American soccer. The USMNT will begin World Cup play on Monday against Wales before taking on England and Iran in Group B. After missing out entirely on the tournament in 2018, a new generation of American talent has arrived in Qatar with a point to prove. “Maybe it hasn’t been the top sport back in the States and we want to change the way that the world sees American soccer – it’s one of our goals,” Pulisic told the media...

