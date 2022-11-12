ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Missed Yard Waste – Mon, 14 Nov 2022 12:10:17 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 14 Nov 2022 12:10:17 -0500: Missed Yard Waste at Address: 617 Cala Lilly Ln Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Missed bagged leaf collection last week. Our collection day was Thursday and we put them out Wednesday night. There are more than 10 bags our and are now wet. When will they be collected because there is a bag limit and we have more to bag for collection.
WRAL

Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham

The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

4th annual Holiday in the Park to be held in Chatham County

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County Parks and Recreation will hold its fourth-annual Holiday in the Park from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 9. The evening will be packed full of fun, family-friendly activities for the community to enjoy. The free event will be at the Northwest District Park at...
PITTSBORO, NC
railpace.com

R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC Announces Agreement to Purchase 19th Railroad

R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a 43-mile railroad branch and lease a 20-mile branch from Norfolk Southern Corporation, adding its 19th railroad to its operational portfolio. The closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals. The newly created Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house

A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL News

Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Residents dissatisfied with response to leash left in tree

A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Sean...
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Four dead following collision on Highway 70

Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police ID Raleigh pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run with a vehicle Friday night along Capital Boulevard. Police also said Monday they still have not tracked down the vehicle involved and are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Derrick Lanier Branch, 59,...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy