Read full article on original website
Related
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Sign Down/Missing – Tue, 15 Nov 2022 12:09:58 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 15 Nov 2022 12:09:58 -0500: Street Sign Down/Missing at Address: 526 Elm Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Missed Yard Waste – Mon, 14 Nov 2022 12:10:17 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 14 Nov 2022 12:10:17 -0500: Missed Yard Waste at Address: 617 Cala Lilly Ln Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Missed bagged leaf collection last week. Our collection day was Thursday and we put them out Wednesday night. There are more than 10 bags our and are now wet. When will they be collected because there is a bag limit and we have more to bag for collection.
WRAL
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham
The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
cbs17
Durham police investigating deadly shooting near Durham Technical Community College
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is currently in an active investigation after a man was fatally shot near Durham Technical Community College on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found one man who had been...
cbs17
4th annual Holiday in the Park to be held in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County Parks and Recreation will hold its fourth-annual Holiday in the Park from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 9. The evening will be packed full of fun, family-friendly activities for the community to enjoy. The free event will be at the Northwest District Park at...
This busy Wake road is getting busier. Here’s what NCDOT proposes to do about it.
What is now a two-lane country road south of Garner will be connecting with the six-lane Triangle Expressway. Transit officials hope to ease that pain.
alamancenews.com
Mebane city council members agree to railroad crossing changes after private meetings with DOT
Mebane’s city council agreed to proposed plans by the North Carolina rail division within the state’s Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to change lanes of traffic along South Fifth Street at the railroad crossing in downtown and construct a barrier to block left-hand turns onto Washington Street from either direction.
railpace.com
R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC Announces Agreement to Purchase 19th Railroad
R. J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a 43-mile railroad branch and lease a 20-mile branch from Norfolk Southern Corporation, adding its 19th railroad to its operational portfolio. The closing is subject to customary regulatory approvals. The newly created Raleigh...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Zebulon: $1 million for a detached house
A house built in 1998 located in the 1000 block of Pearces Road in Zebulon has new owners. The 5,829-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 1, 2022 for $1,000,000, or $172 per square foot. The house is situated on a 3.5-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:
Shooting reported in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Wednesday were investigating a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple homes, but investigators were focused on one home and a car...
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
cbs17
AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
cbs17
Nash County town leaders hold special meeting after police chief and officer put on leave
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners held a special meeting with the Town Attorney Monday night to discuss personnel matters regarding its police officers on administrative leave. Bailey Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan Sokolove are on administrative leave while the town attorney...
Victims identified in deadly Raleigh crash that shut down part of I-440
The crash took place by the New Bern exit where police say two people are dead following a head on collision. The area has since reopened.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in crosswalk south of downtown Raleigh
Police have not said whether the driver will be charged in the crash.
WRAL
Residents dissatisfied with response to leash left in tree
A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Sean...
wcti12.com
Four dead following collision on Highway 70
Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
Raleigh News & Observer
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Durham County the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Durham that sold for $828,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Durham County in the past week. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $400,400. The average price per square foot ended up at $227.
4 killed in head-on collision in North Carolina, including 2 teenagers
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
cbs17
Police ID Raleigh pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run with a vehicle Friday night along Capital Boulevard. Police also said Monday they still have not tracked down the vehicle involved and are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Derrick Lanier Branch, 59,...
Comments / 0