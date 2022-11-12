Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic$) would have you think James Click is a victim of an unjust crime. Even after reporting in September (The Athletic$) and October (The Athletic$) that Click was on the outs with Astros owner Jim Crane, Rosenthal seems to think the 44 year old in his first GM job was entitled to an extension. It is bewildering to think that anyone is entitled to one of the 30 top jobs in all of baseball, with vacancies few and far between. Click answered to one, and only one, person. He couldn’t navigate that relationship, and the idea that his departure takes away the shine of winning a World Series or will deter top candidates from the only GM vacancy in the game is nonsensical. What is the GM job if not managing egos – players, agents, coaches, and owners, not to mention fans.

