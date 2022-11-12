Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Explore the history of Maplewood Village with Durand-Hedden
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — This past spring, Maplewood Village had the honor of being listed on both the New Jersey and national registers of historic places, the official lists of the state’s and the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. The village, small-scale and walkable, has been a centerpiece of Maplewood life since the late 19th century — providing food and other provisions, access to travel and education, banking and postal services, entertainment and a place for community interaction.
essexnewsdaily.com
Consider making a donation to the Nutley Public Library
NUTLEY, NJ — Friends of the Nutley Public Library invite residents to participate in GivingTuesday on Nov. 29, which kicks off the generosity season. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 with the simple idea to create a day that encourages people to do good. GivingTuesday has funded countless causes around the world and encourages residents to get involved in their communities.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield awarded Smart Growth Award for Lion Gate Park/Urban Wetland project
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Smart Growth Award for its Lion Gate Park and Urban Wetland Floodplain Creation project, according to a Nov. 12 press release from the township. Presented by the nonprofit environmental organization New Jersey Future, the award honors groundbreaking redevelopment projects that contribute to making New Jersey communities sustainable, equitable and strong.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange honors veterans at annual ceremony
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert D. Parisi honored Pete Longo at the annual West Orange Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Longo is West Orange’s oldest surviving World War II veteran, who turned 100 years old earlier this month. Parisi also announced that West Orange resident CJ...
essexnewsdaily.com
Ashenfelter 8K Classic and Tom Fleming 2K return to Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 22nd running of the Ashenfelter 8K Classic and Tom Fleming Run is all-set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, with a minor change. The Tom Fleming Run has been lengthened to 1.24 miles, or 2 kilometers, and has been re-named the Tom Fleming 2K to honor local marathon sensation, Tom Fleming, two-time winner of the New York City Marathon. The 8K is this year’s USA Track & Field New Jersey 8K championship, but is also open to anyone who can walk, jog or run 5 miles.
essexnewsdaily.com
William Thomas Weedo Jr.
William (Bill) Thomas Weedo Jr., passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Family of Caring Hospice in Montclair. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. A military service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment is private.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange celebrates its veterans
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 11, East Orange honored the residents who have served this country in the armed forces. John Crooms Sr., an E-4 combat engineer with the U.S. Army, won the Earl Williams Award, and Master Sgt. Steven Rivera, of the U.S. Air Force, won the Stanley L. Costly Award. Col. Walter Gill, of the New Jersey National Guard, served as the event’s keynote speaker.
essexnewsdaily.com
BSA Troop 147 in Nutley celebrates Scouting’s highest honor
NUTLEY, NJ — BSA Troop 147, sponsored by the Franklin Reformed Church of Nutley, held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Oct. 25 at VFW Post 493 to present Scouting’s highest honor to Scouts Ethan Wanko and Archer St. Amant. Senior Patrol Leader David Crecco opened the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese of Newark honors active police, fallen heroes at 29th annual Blue Mass
NEWARK, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel at the 29th annual Blue Mass on Nov. 3 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which featured honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville Historical Society amps up work to preserve, honor military memorials
BELLEVILLE, NJ — On Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the Belleville Historical Society incorporated a new organization that is specifically dedicated to the cleaning and restoration of military and veteran memorials. During the past seven years, the group has cleaned and restored more than 50 memorials throughout north Jersey,...
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange honors servicemen who died in Operation Iraqi Freedom
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange community came together on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to place a plaque for Major Dwayne M. Kelley and Lance Corporal Edward “Augie” Schroeder II, who both lost their lives in Operation Iraqi Freedom. The plaque placement, an important part of ensuring that these heroes are not forgotten, took place at the Memorial Rock at the South Orange Duck Pond in Meadowland Park. The last plaque added to the rock was for the Vietnam War.
essexnewsdaily.com
Environmentally-friendly artificial floating islands debut at Degnan Park
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The artificial floating islands project, first introduced by West Orange Township Council President Susan McCartney, is finally a reality at Vincent’s Pond at Degnan Park. An AFI is a man-made floating structure on which aquatic vegetation grows. The islands provide an affordable solution for...
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield mayor urges renters to protect their belongings with insurance
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Department of Health & Human Services, the Neighbor to Neighbor Network, and the Bloomfield Fire Department are all working in collaboration with Mayor Michael Venezia and the Bloomfield Council to educate residents on the benefits of renters insurance. “Over the years we have seen...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange vigil organizers remain vigilant on call for action against gun violence
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 24, the East Orange City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall — the same day marking three weeks to the day that 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a good student and standout basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, was murdered. To keep the focus on this tragedy and to ask what the council’s plans were to address youth gun violence, a couple of the organizers of the Peace Vigil for Letrell Duncan held on Oct. 10 attended the meeting.
essexnewsdaily.com
MKA lacrosse standout Cameron Leinhardt commits to the Univ. of Chicago
GLEN RIDGE — Glen Ridge resident Cameron Leinhardt, a senior quad captain for the Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey team in the fall, recently committed to the University of Chicago for women’s lacrosse. Leinhardt was unable to play field hockey this past fall but was ever present as...
essexnewsdaily.com
OSNJ to celebrate 70th anniversary with Mozart and Beethoven
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Oratorio Society of New Jersey will be performing works by two giants of classical music — Mozart’s “Requiem” and Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” — on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, 176 Cooper Ave. in Montclair. The concert will be conducted by OSNJ music director Sándor Szabó. Tickets can be purchased in advance at oratoriosocietynj.org or at the door.
essexnewsdaily.com
MKA baseball standout Luca Siegar commits to Division 1 Univ. of Maine
MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood resident Luca Siegar, a sophomore at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Maine to eventually play Division I college baseball. The standout catcher earned first-team all-prep B Division honors his freshman season while helping to lead MKA to the prep...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge’s Nick Baum sparks MKA boys soccer team to fine season
GLEN RIDGE — Nick Baum, a senior defender from Glen Ridge, was a key member of the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer team this fall season as the Cougars finished 12-8-1 and earned a berth in both the state prep B-Division and NJSIAA Non-Public, North B tournament finals. The...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington NAACP moves to electronic ballots for branch leaders election
IRVINGTON, NJ — The National NAACP will offer branch elections by Election Buddy for unit members in good standing. Irvington NAACP will have its turn at voting on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. All eligible members will cast votes for branch officers electronically rather than by in-person ballots this year.
Comments / 0