Arkansas football grades vs. LSU: Defense earns A, offense an F in loss

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football suffered its fifth SEC loss on Saturday, dropping a close game to No. 7 LSU 13-10. The Razorback defense played its best game, but the offense played its worst.

Arkansas didn't have quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has been dealing with soreness and bruising in his shoulder and clavicle. Backup Malik Hornsby got his first career start, but a lackluster performance made the Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4 SEC) turn to Cade Fortin late in the game. He led Arkansas' only touchdown drive against LSU (8-2, 6-1).

Here's how we're grading the Razorbacks' performance in the loss:

Offense: F

Arkansas didn't put together a drive until the fourth quarter, when Fortin capped his second drive at quarterback with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers. Arkansas was 6-for-17 on third down, and its 249 yards of offense was its fewest of the season. The Razorback offense never capitalized on the opportunities the defense gave it.

Defense: A

Arkansas' defense was the only reason the Razorbacks were in this game. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom's bunch gave the offense plenty of opportunities with big stop after big stop, plus two turnovers. Seven sacks for minus-41 yards were the highlight for the Razorbacks.

Special teams: A-

Arkansas got to punt plenty, but none of Arkansas' six was particularly exceptional. Reid Bauer's longest was 52 yards, and his average was 40. LSU's average starting field position was at its own 27. Kicker Cam Little had Arkansas' only points until the fourth quarter after his 38-yard field goal in the first. I'll dock Arkansas a few points, too, for Bryce Stephens' fair catch at the Razorback 6-yard-line in the third. But nothing on special teams seemed to make or break this game for Arkansas.

Coaching: D

With the benefit of hindsight, Arkansas' decisions to go for it on two fourth downs were extremely costly. The first was a fourth-and-goal in the first quarter, and coach Sam Pittman elected to go for the touchdown rather than the field goal when the score was 3-0. The Razorbacks didn't get it. Later, on fourth-and-2 near midfield, Arkansas again failed to convert, and LSU scored its lone touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Overall: D

The defense looked better than it has in a while, and Odom and the players deserve credit for that. They did everything they could, but the offense brought almost nothing to the table. This was the second straight game that the running game has been taken out of the equation, and it cost Arkansas another game.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.