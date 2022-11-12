Read full article on original website
Wisconsin survives cold shooting to defeat Green Bay 56-45
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 11 points and Wisconsin overcame a horrible shooting night to turnback Green Bay 56-45 on Tuesday. The Badgers survived 30% shooting by going 8 of 19 (42.1%) from 3-point range and 16 of 19 from the foul line. They also had a 45-25 rebounding advantage, 15-3 on the offensive end, which was needed as they outscored the Phoenix 17-2 in second-chance points.
La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
