24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
NFL World Worried About Aaron Rodgers On Sunday
The Green Bay Packers star quarterback doesn't appear to be close to 100 percent health against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Rodgers, who's been playing through a thumb injury, appears to be bothered by it already on Sunday afternoon. The Packers quarterback appeared to be in pain on the sideline.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday
Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon. The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. The main complaint that fans. right now...
Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach
It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas 'Disease' Must Be Cured
The Cowboys commit penalties for the same reason other teams do: Lack of focus. Lack of discipline. Lack of attention to detail. But Mike McCarthy's team now habitually follows up those penalties with something even more damaging than the flags themselves.
Look: Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott On Sunday
It was a tough night for Michael Irvin's Cowboys in their 31-28 overtime loss to the struggling Packers. Dallas gave up a 14-point lead to Aaron Rodgers and Co. in the fourth quarter and it wasn't a great night for Dak Prescott either. On Sunday, Playmaker took aim at his...
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish
"Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen!"
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
Sean Payton Is Trending After The Cowboys' Loss On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys' 6-2 start to the 2022 regular season mostly quieted the Sean Payton talk, but all of that changed on Sunday evening. Dallas fell to Green Bay - which had lost five straight games - in Lambeau on Sunday. The Cowboys lost to the Packers, 31-28, in overtime.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy On Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. While the Chiefs had their way with the Jaguars, it was a frustrating day for Kansas City, on the injury side of the football. Kansas City lost some key players on Sunday, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chiefs...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
Micah Parsons has ominous warning about Cowboys’ run defense
The Dallas Cowboys once again had trouble stopping the run in their overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and star linebacker Micah Parsons seemed particularly discouraged with that aspect of the game. The Cowboys allowed Green Bay to rush for 207 yards. The Packers wisely chose not...
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
Video: Surprise NFL Onside Kick Is Going Viral On Sunday
What a way to get Sunday started. On the first play of the game, the Jacksonville Jaguars opened the game with a surprise onside kick to steal the Chiefs' opening possession. Fans reacted to the trickery on social media. "Awesome," a user replied. "Doug’s penchant for psychological warfare is underrated,...
Look: Mike McCarthy's Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Sunday
Mike McCarthy is back in Green Bay. The former Packers head coach is taking on his old team at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. McCarthy and the Cowboys are scheduled to play the Packers later this afternoon in a primetime contest on FOX. Prior to kickoff, McCarthy went viral on...
