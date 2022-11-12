ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany scores on final play, beats Maine 23-21

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Reese Poffenbarger connected with Julian Hicks on a 1-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to give Albany a 23-21 victory over Maine on Saturday.

Maine took a 21-17 lead with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter on Joe Fagnano’s 6-yard run. Albany answered with a 17-play, 76-yard drive. The Great Danes were at the Maine 1-yard line with no time remaining — but with a free play due to a penalty. Poffenbarger found Hicks over the middle in traffic.

Poffenbarger was 19 of 37 for 274 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Albany (3-7, 2-5 CAA). Todd Sibley carried it 19 times for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Poffenbarger also had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Greaney in the closing seconds of the first half for a 10-7 lead.

Fagnano threw for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he ran it 10 times for 46 yards and a score for Maine (2-8, 2-5).

