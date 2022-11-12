If you are new to Texas, let me tell you that you can turn right on red in Texas, but can you also turn left on red as well?. Nothing is more annoying than sitting behind someone at a red light, and they have their signal on to turn right, but they sit there till the light turns green. Usually, they have a license plate from out of state. Just so you know, you can turn right on red in Texas as long as you stop and make sure the lane is clear on the street you are turning onto.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO