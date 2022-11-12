ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 39

Stephen South
3d ago

That would make it impossible to know every single law in every city or municipality. And some folks drive through multiple ones going to work and or home. So what the hell is that person susposed to do that legally carries every day. It would be impossible not to break the law period

Reply(18)
12
Liz Henwood
3d ago

Would this also apply to cities that want to have the right to ban solar and wind projects, or is just another instance of the crooked Ohio legislature making up rules as they go??!!

Reply(15)
7
Ralph Carnes
3d ago

This is just creating a trap for otherwise law abiding citizens. Say no to home rule! Your city has nothing to fear from law abiding citizens unless you try to take their rights unconstitutionaly!

Reply
3
