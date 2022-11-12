The Minnesota Twins introduced a brand new logo and uniform for the upcoming 20223 season. Players for the Twins were the first to unveil the new design this morning at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. It’s the Twins’ first full brand overhaul since 1987. For the first time in 35 years, they wanted to celebrate the legacy that means a lot to Minnesota. A motto from the team’s website is the following: “Inspired by the past; built for the future.” Here is the breakdown of the Twins new look, which has four uniforms with a touching tribute to the Twin cities.

