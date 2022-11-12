ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Twins Pay Tribute to the Past With New Uniforms

The Minnesota Twins introduced a brand new logo and uniform for the upcoming 20223 season. Players for the Twins were the first to unveil the new design this morning at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. It’s the Twins’ first full brand overhaul since 1987. For the first time in 35 years, they wanted to celebrate the legacy that means a lot to Minnesota. A motto from the team’s website is the following: “Inspired by the past; built for the future.” Here is the breakdown of the Twins new look, which has four uniforms with a touching tribute to the Twin cities.
Marlins-Blue Jays Blockbuster Trade, Ten Years Later

Remember that Marlins-Blue Jays trade from 2012? Toronto Blue Jays General Manager Alex Anthopoulos was looking to make a trade to turn Toronto into a playoff contender. Following a 73–89 record and finishing fourth in the AL East, the Blue Jays needed work. With budding stars like José Bautista and Edwin Encarnación, Anthopoulos sought complementary players to boost the lineup.
Diamondbacks Trade for Kyle Lewis, Send Cooper Hummel to Mariners

Diamondbacks Get Kyle Lewis in Trade with Mariners. A day after designating their only two right-handed-hitting outfielders for assignment, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded for one, picking up Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel. Lewis, the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year, was someone...
