foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Still Addicted to Coal, Pasadena Plods Ahead

Almost half of the electricity used in the City of Pasadena in 2021 was generated from coal power, per the most recent data made available by Pasadena Water and Power. The burning of coal is a potent generator of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. An Inconvenient Truth.
PASADENA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Whittier, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pioneer High School - Whittier soccer team will have a game with California High School - Whittier on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
WHITTIER, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Car slams into Anaheim house

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A frightening accident overnight in Anaheim when an out-of-control car slammed into a house in Anaheim. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Rosemead, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The San Gabriel High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemead High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
ROSEMEAD, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA

Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
SANTA ANA, CA

