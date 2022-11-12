Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
Dodger Stadium Candle is On Sale
Ever wonder what Dodger Stadium smells like? Wonder no more
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
footballscoop.com
Whittier College decides to shut down football program
The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
Deadly Texas air show crash involved B-17 bomber built in Long Beach
The fiery crash at Dallas Executive Airport killed six crew members over the weekend and destroyed one of the last operable B-17 Flying Fortresses in existence. The post Deadly Texas air show crash involved B-17 bomber built in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
coloradoboulevard.net
Still Addicted to Coal, Pasadena Plods Ahead
Almost half of the electricity used in the City of Pasadena in 2021 was generated from coal power, per the most recent data made available by Pasadena Water and Power. The burning of coal is a potent generator of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. An Inconvenient Truth.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Whittier, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas
The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder. At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership
The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988. The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released. The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager ...
foxla.com
Car slams into Anaheim house
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A frightening accident overnight in Anaheim when an out-of-control car slammed into a house in Anaheim. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
Rosemead, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA
Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
