Clemson, SC

Potter’s 19-yard field goal extends Tigers lead over Cardinals

By Abigail Angalet
 3 days ago

After a second drive that ended in the three and out, the Tigers tacked on their first field goal of the day thanks to a 19-yarder by kicker B.T. Potter.

Despite a big third drive for quarterback D.J, Uiagalelei who moved the sticks all the way down inside the red-zone, Clemson came away with its first field of the day, extending the lead to two-scores over Louisville.

The Tigers extended their lead thanks to a quick eight play drive for 66 yards in 3:10.

3 defensive keys for a Clemson win versus Louisville

