Forget Miracle on 34th Street, it's time for a Miracle on Orange Ave. Miracle, a pop-up cocktail bar experience, will bring its festive cheer and holiday spirit(s) to Orlando this winter. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, the Courtesy will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a cocktail list that can beat any present that may be waiting for you under the tree. Who can resist the urge to order a drink as cleverly named as the "Christmapolitan?" There are 11 Miracle locations in Florida alone - including pop-ups in St. Petersburg, Daytona Beach, Tampa, Sarasota, Miami and Jacksonville. Miracle has grown internationally and is continuing to open pop-ups in new areas with each coming year.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO