The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
click orlando
‘Industry of fun:’ IAAPA expo opens in Orlando, showcases newest attractions
ORLANDO, Fla. – A deluge of colorful streamers, a world record. How else would you open the expo that celebrates all things attractions?. The annual IAAPA Expo opened Tuesday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to showcase the latest innovations in an industry that has to deliver on thrills, chills and spills.
Sushi Pop ends their Winter Park venture, Henry and Michelle Salgado return, and Black Restaurant Week ends Sunday — don't miss out
Local food events and restaurant openings and closings
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Orlando's Miracle holiday pop-up bar
Forget Miracle on 34th Street, it's time for a Miracle on Orange Ave. Miracle, a pop-up cocktail bar experience, will bring its festive cheer and holiday spirit(s) to Orlando this winter. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, the Courtesy will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a cocktail list that can beat any present that may be waiting for you under the tree. Who can resist the urge to order a drink as cleverly named as the "Christmapolitan?" There are 11 Miracle locations in Florida alone - including pop-ups in St. Petersburg, Daytona Beach, Tampa, Sarasota, Miami and Jacksonville. Miracle has grown internationally and is continuing to open pop-ups in new areas with each coming year.
kennythepirate.com
SeaWorld Orlando launches great early Black Friday deals!
Just in time for the holiday season, SeaWorld is offering unbeatable deals and great low pricing during the 2022 Black Friday sale. Save on tickets, Passes, Fun Cards, upgrades and more!. Save up to $40 on Annual Passes. Save up to $40 on SeaWorld Orlando Annual Passes during the Black...
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Luxury Hotel Is Coming Near Disney World
When you visit Orlando, where do you stay? Sure, we know many of you probably stay at a Disney World resort. However, we know that some of you prefer to stay elsewhere, either somewhere like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the Disney Springs hotels, or even hotels that are more off-property. Well, if that’s the case, you’ll soon have a new hotel to consider in the Orlando area.
Celebrate the holiday season with Universal Orlando’s new treats and activities
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando’s holiday celebration kicks off this weekend featuring a variety of pop culture festivities. Starting Saturday, parkgoers will see holiday characters from Grinchmas, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. Guests can enjoy new and fan-favorite foods.
fox35orlando.com
These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport to offer nonstop flights to this popular destination
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline will soon offer nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Orange County, California, airport officials said in a Facebook post. Breeze Airways will provide daily service from the Orlando airport starting on Feb. 16, 2023. One-way fares begin at $149, according to the...
B3 Café closing up shop in Audubon Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Longtime Audubon Park business owners are closing up shop after 15 years in business. Jen and Darrell Cunningham, the owners of Bikes, Beans & Bordeaux Café, announced Tuesday that the restaurant will close as of Nov. 23. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
Home Sale Prices In Orlando Have Gone Up Drastically
Looking to buy a home in Orlando? Know the housing market is aggressive. In fact, homes only sit on the market for 20 days and prices have increased since 2018.
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
orlandoweekly.com
24 essential dive bars in Orlando you should know by now
We spend a lot of time and energy here at Orlando Weekly telling you about the latest and greatest trends in the libation space. New bar programs, interesting cocktails and themed pop-ups are our bread and butter (to say nothing of butterbeer). But that doesn't mean we don't appreciate a good special on pitchers from an everyday hole in the wall.
Orlando, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Orlando. The Timber Creek High School soccer team will have a game with University High School - Orlando on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00. The Hagerty High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Nona High School on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
attractionsmagazine.com
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
fox35orlando.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
Lake County Activities for Children on Wednesday, 11/16/22
Are you searching for things for your kids to do on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few possibilities:. Choo-Choo Babies: Babies and parents alike enjoy bonding time and sitting in their parent's lap - ages 0 to 15 months, free, 20 minutes.
leesburg-news.com
Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC
Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
click orlando
‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
