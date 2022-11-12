Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
Notre Dame College earns bid to D-II football playoffs; John Carroll shut out in D-III
The Notre Dame College football team received great news Nov. 13. John Carroll did not. Unlike, NDC — which won its conference championship — the Blue Streaks were the Ohio Athletic Conference runner-up to Mount Union and needed a lot of help to earn one of the five at-large bids to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
News-Herald.com
Perry football: Senior Brian Cox making his mark in his final year as a Pirate
The proverbial new kid in town, Brian Cox walked into Perry elementary school with wide eyes. Everything he knew and grew up with he and his family left behind when they moved from Mantua to Perry, with a brief stop in Middlefield in between the way. New home, new town,...
whbc.com
Davis Resigns as Head Coach of Louisville
After three years at the helm, Troy Davis is resigning as Head Coach of the Louisville Leopards. As confirmed on louisvilleleopards.org. The Louisville City School District hired Davis away from Mount Union in 2020. Previous experience included playing and coaching for the Leopards. Davis leaves after a posting a 7-22...
Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52
Brown led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles and an appearance in the Elite Eight.
Springfield, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan Ohio State Can Get "As Healthy A (Running Back) Room As We Possibly Can" in "Pretty Short Order"
Now two days removed from Saturday's blowout win over Indiana, Ryan Day still sounds confident that the Buckeyes will see multiple banged-up running backs return to health before the end of the season. During his weekly segment on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable program Monday, Day said Ohio State needs...
This Ohio couple is giving away millions
This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
WHIZ
Prosperity Emerged from Zanesville Upbringing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The funeral for a prominent African-American businessman and corporate leader was held today at the Wings of Hope Tabernacle on Lee Street. Eric Peterson was born here in 1952 before earning a Business degree at Ohio University, achieving certificates at Northwestern, Stanford and Harvard Universities, then inspiring his children and everyone he would go on to meet.
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
clevelandurbannews.com
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
cwcolumbus.com
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band pays tribute to legendary rock band The Rolling Stones
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can't always get what you want, but if it's the "best damn halftime show" from the Best Damn Band In The Land that you want, you got it. For the second consecutive performance at Ohio Stadium, the Ohio State University Marching Band is paying tribute to an iconic musical act. This time, The Rolling Stones.
natureworldnews.com
Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In
Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
