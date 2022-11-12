ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Newton's triple-double leads No. 25 UConn past Buffalo

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and No. 25 UConn beat Buffalo 84-64 on Tuesday night. Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 12 for the Huskies (3-0).
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she's hoping her side's win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
KENTUCKY STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Alabama man sentenced to death for 2018 triple homicide

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (AP) — A man convicted of killing three people, including a 7-year-old boy, in robberies that netted $600 was sentenced to death on Monday by a judge who called him “a reason for the death penalty to exist.”. A judge handed down the death sentence to...
ALABAMA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

About Social and Emotional Learning

This letter is in response to a recent Letter to the Editor and Sound Off suggesting that Florida public schools should teach Social and Emotional Learning. I agree. Unfortunately, Florida’s Department of Education (DOE) has forbidden the teaching of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) since December 2021. Simply stated, SEL is the process of developing the self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills that are vital for school, work and life success. SEL has been taught in public and private schools, formally and informally, for many years. However, the term “SEL” has become highly controversial and politicized.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy