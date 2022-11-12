This letter is in response to a recent Letter to the Editor and Sound Off suggesting that Florida public schools should teach Social and Emotional Learning. I agree. Unfortunately, Florida’s Department of Education (DOE) has forbidden the teaching of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) since December 2021. Simply stated, SEL is the process of developing the self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills that are vital for school, work and life success. SEL has been taught in public and private schools, formally and informally, for many years. However, the term “SEL” has become highly controversial and politicized.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO