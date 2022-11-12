A passenger with box cutters prompted a Frontier Airlines flight to make an emergency landing in Atlanta, airline says

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced plans to expand transatlantic flying into Continental Europe with new service to Paris starting next summer. Paris will be JetBlue’s second transatlantic destination following the airline’s successful launch of service to London in August 2021, where it has quickly grown its schedule to five daily flights between the United States and the United Kingdom. With service to both London and Paris, JetBlue will play a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have used joint ventures and global alliances to dominate these routes for decades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005411/en/ JetBlue to Add Service to Paris, Bringing A New Style of Low-Fares, Great Service to Continental Europe’s Most Visited City (Graphic: Business Wire)

28 MINUTES AGO