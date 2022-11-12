Read full article on original website
Will Lionel Messi finally score in the knockout round at the World Cup?
If you've heard anything about the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, it's probably that it's going to be Lionel Messi's swan song. But what you might not know is that the Argentinian has a few milestones he has yet to reach on the World Cup stage -- and this may be his final chance.
Scotland rules out injured forwards Watson, Sutherland
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland ruled out injured forwards Hamish Watson and Rory Sutherland on Monday from facing Argentina in a rugby test this weekend. Both British Lions were hurt in the loss to New Zealand on Sunday at Murrayfield. Watson was concussed while making a tackle in the first half and Sutherland hurt his knee in the second half and was carried off.
BBC
Sam Curran could go down as one of England's white-ball greats - Matthew Mott
England all-rounder Sam Curran could become "one of the white-ball greats", according to coach Matthew Mott. Curran, 24, was named player of the match for his 3-12 in England's T20 Word Cup victory over Pakistan and was also player of the tournament. He took 13 wickets, including 5-10 against Afghanistan...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Ex-England player Nigel Clough says Qatar 'inappropriate' hosts
Qatar is an "inappropriate" Word Cup host country and the tournament "won't feel the same" because of it, says former England forward Nigel Clough. Starting on Sunday, 20 November, it is the first event in the competition's 92-year history not to take place in the northern hemisphere summer months. Clough...
NBC Sports
Who are the darkhorse squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Croatia’s miraculous 2018 FIFA World Cup run is still embedded in many fans’ minds. After topping Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record that saw Argentina finish in second, Croatia’s run to the final was quite an eventful one. In the Round of 16, the Blazers...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
Complex
Kick Game Opens Massive New Store In Newcastle
Kick Game, the sneaker retailer part-owned by UK rap star Fredo, has just opened the doors to its new store in Newcastle, following a string of expansions in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool. Standing as the company’s largest store to date, the new location spans two floors and has...
BBC
Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer
It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
BBC
ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin
Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...
Pioneering leg-lengthening surgery carried out in Edinburgh | Letters
Letters: Dr Allan Dodds recalls photographing the work of William Anderson, while Cherry Lavell remembers seeing a woman after leg-shortening surgery
