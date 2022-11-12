ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Johnson, Nowell lead K-State to 63-54 victory over Cal

By AP
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTCj8_0j8icNYe00

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and Markquis Nowell added 13 with a momentum-changing four-point play late in the game to help K-State beat California 63-54.

Johnson had nine points by halftime to help Kansas State (2-0) take a commanding 36-21 lead.

Cal (0-2) whittled away at its deficit behind Devin Askew and Kuany Kuany. Askew had 11 points after intermission, Kuany scored 10 and the Golden Bears closed to within one point on a layup by Sam Alajiki with 5:37 remaining in the game.

Nowell answered with a four-point play and a layup in his own 6-0 run that helped the Wildcats stay in front from there.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 11 for the Wildcats and Johnson had a game-high nine rebounds.

Askew finished with 17 points to lead Cal, but he also had six of the Golden Bears’ 22 turnovers. Kuany scored 13.

K-State improved to 7-1 all-time versus Cal. The two schools last played each other in 2007.

They will next face hometown UMKC on Thursday at home at 5:30 p.m. They improve to 2-0 on the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

K-State safety out for the season

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State junior safety Kobe Savage is done for the year, Chris Klieman confirmed on Tuesday. Savage was injured in K-State’s 31-3 win over Baylor after grabbing a huge interception that kept the Bears from scoring in the first quarter. “It’s really tough because Kobe was playing such great football for us,” Klieman […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

The Drive 11.13.22: Two different road results

Kansas State rocked Baylor, 31-3, in Waco, while Kansas fell to Texas Tech, 43-28. K-State's win puts them in the driver's seat to play TCU for the Big 12 Championship, but there are two crucial games left in the season, including the annual K-State vs. KU game on November 26 in Manhattan. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Michael Swain, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
MANHATTAN, KS
KRDO

Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies in crash along I-70 in Kansas while on official duty

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of a captain who died while on official duty from the Academy for advanced training. According to the USAFA, 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Phillipsburg, N.J., was killed in a car accident Saturday. The accident happened on I-70 east near Manhattan, Kan. The Academy said her vehicle was hit by another vehicle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Vopat wins 2022 Cowboy Joe

Over 100 Abilene high school students took over the auditorium for the 2022 Cowboy Joe competitions Friday night. In the end, R.J. Vopat took the victory. This is the second year Cowboy Joe incorporated a game night competition instead of a dance. “Thank you for all the support. It meant...
ABILENE, KS
1350kman.com

Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest

A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Chase County under Monday snow advisory

Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seven weeks sooner. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chase County, effective from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Monday. Other counties could receive snow, but in smaller amounts.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Road K bridge over Kansas Turnpike reopens after bridge raising project

One Lyon County bridge has reopened to drivers after a lengthy project. Contractors with the Kansas Turnpike Authority have reopened Road K over Turnpike mile marker 131, between the Emporia tollgate and the Emporia service center. Bridge raising has become increasingly commonplace up and down the Turnpike. It’s a key...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Large water line project will disrupt Topeka intersection

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project. According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase: The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection. The project will fully close 8th Street est […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

FLINT ROAD WATER MAIN BREAK: Water pressure returning to normal; flooded residents told to call City Accounting Department

Water pressure should be fully restored for residents near the site of a major water main break in northwest Emporia shortly after 5 pm Tuesday. The break on a 20-inch line developed the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Flint Road, with the water flow damaging at least one nearby home and triggering a fire call to 2222 Arrowhead after a smell of smoke. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says there was no fire and the smell was likely caused by shorted electrical equipment due to the flooding.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing

A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. For the first time Topeka will be celebrating global entrepreneurship week, a worldwide initiative that spans more than 180 countries and now Topeka gets to be a part.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy