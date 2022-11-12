A total of 32 Teamfight Tactics players across eight regions will compete for the Dragonlands Worlds title over the course of three days. Riot Games has stepped up organized competitive play for TFT with the Dragonlands World Championship, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. The prize pool for Set Seven/7.5 Worlds has been increased to a total of $456,000, with the winner earning $150,000. The format has been adjusted, with no players getting cut after the first day of gameplay. And for the first time in TFT competitive history, Riot is doing Pick’ems for Dragonlands Worlds.

1 DAY AGO