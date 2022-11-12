Read full article on original website
How TFT Set 8 Threat champions work
Riot Games has a new Teamfight Tactics trait that isn’t a trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!, featuring a total of eight champions that have unique passive abilities that can flex into any comp. Flexible champions and carriers are a sub-theme in TFT Set Eight, showcasing Threat units that...
What time does League of Legends season 12 end?
The end of the current League of Legends season is almost here. The 2022 League season began in early January and is set to wrap up in mid-November. That gave dedicated players around 10 months to grind for that coveted solo queue rank. But now, time is running out for...
How to watch TFT Set 7/7.5 Dragonlands World Championship
A total of 32 Teamfight Tactics players across eight regions will compete for the Dragonlands Worlds title over the course of three days. Riot Games has stepped up organized competitive play for TFT with the Dragonlands World Championship, scheduled to take place from Nov. 18 to 20. The prize pool for Set Seven/7.5 Worlds has been increased to a total of $456,000, with the winner earning $150,000. The format has been adjusted, with no players getting cut after the first day of gameplay. And for the first time in TFT competitive history, Riot is doing Pick’ems for Dragonlands Worlds.
Evil Geniuses dumps Arteezy and Cr1t-led lineup, confirms move to South America
Evil Geniuses has officially booked its tickets to South America by dropping its previous Dota 2 roster in a move that will completely shake up two different regions. Previous rumors have now been confirmed with EG CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson announcing today that the NA juggernaut is parting ways with the roster that brought the team to The International 2022—and the core duo it has held since September 2016.
How Set 8’s Gadgeteen trait works in Teamfight Tactics
Riot has added a new Teamfight Tactics trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!. Known as Gadeteen, it creates temporary powered-up items. Players looking to win-streak for economic benefits in TFT Set Eight will want to explore what the Gadgeteen trait has to offer. It’s a solid early-game trait that activates with three Gadgeteen units on the board, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Gadgeteen champions in TFT Set Eight are Lulu, Poppy, Annie, Zoe, and Nunu.
What is ‘aim assist ease in’ within Overwatch 2?
When perusing through Overwatch 2’s controller settings, you may have come across an option called “aim assist ease in.”. Most players will likely be familiar with the concept of aim assist, an adjustment frequently provided to players using controllers in cross-platform multiplayer titles that helps them stay competitive with the often more precise mouse and keyboard control scheme. Like many similar FPS titles, Overwatch 2 provides aim assist to these players. It even allows them to tweak and adjust how it functions for maximum comfort and precision.
From CS:GO meme to legend: Outsiders’ Jame awarded IEM Rio Major MVP
The Russian captain and dedicated CS:GO sniper Jame has been decorated the MVP of IEM Rio Major after he led Outsiders to win the $1.25 million Valve-sponsored tournament in Brazil today. Jame’s calls were decisive for Outsiders to win their first Major trophy, but he was also one of the...
League of Legends Patch 12.22: Full notes and updates
After months of achingly looking at the PBE and waiting for the return of Rod of Ages, the 2023 League of Legends preseason is finally here. Similar to other preseasons, Riot Games is revamping outdated items no one is buying, bringing back dragons we all hated, and helping new junglers and their pets find their way in the jungle. Other than that, the preseason patch is tweaking gold and experience for solo laners. And lastly, Riot is finally addressing persistent issues like AFKing and target inting.
Riot ships major changes to 3 VALORANT agents in Patch 5.10
VALORANT Patch 5.10 brings significant updates to three agents. The devs are targeting Cypher, Fade, and Harbor with a series of balance changes in the latest patch, which is expected to hit the live servers today in North America. When it comes to Cypher, the devs admit the agent isn’t...
How the LaserCorps trait works in TFT Set 8
In Teamfight Tactics’ upcoming Set Eight, Monsters Attack!. Among the set’s new traits is LaserCorps. LaserCorps is a nine-piece vertical trait with breakpoints at three, six, and nine. With only seven units available, and no more units taking up two slots or counting as two or more of...
Former TSM upstart Takeover to reportedly join Latin American team for 2023 League season
Former TSM mid laner Takeover is headed to Latin America’s LLA for the 2023 League of Legends season, according to a co-report from independent League reporter Brieuc Seeger and freelance esports reporter Lucas Benaim. Next year, Takeover will reportedly play for Estral Esports in the LLA, moving into a...
After a long wait, Nintendo Switch Sports might finally be getting Golf
Everybody prepare yourself, it’s finally happening. Grab your clubs, hire a caddy, and head into your living room because Nintendo Switch Sports is bringing golf back to your TV screens. This Dot Esports writer speaks for everyone (do we all agree on that?), and this writer says everyone loved...
Outsiders cruise past Heroic in the IEM Rio grand finals to claim first CS:GO Major trophy
A new king of Counter-Strike has been crowned in Rio de Janiero. Outsiders won the IEM Rio Major today, dubbed the “Major of Madness” by so many, following a decisive 2-0 victory over Heroic in the grand finals. Outsiders struck first on their own map choice of Mirage,...
One of Evil Geniuses VALORANT’s new team members can be anyone—including your hard-stuck gold friend
Very few teams competing in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023, especially the partnered teams, will offer players the kind of opportunity that Evil Geniuses just put out. Per an official post from the team, EG will be accepting applications starting today for an “EG VALORANT Showcase” event, which will give players a chance to end up on the team’s official 10-person roster, complete with a “contract to live, train, and be a pro VALORANT player in LA.”
Is the WoW Dragonflight Primal Storms Pre-Patch Event worth it?
The second phase of the World of Warcraft Dragonflight pre-patch is underway, and swathes of newly made Dracthyr Evokers are on the prow leveling and gearing as quickly as possible ahead of the expansion release later this month. While there’s only so much players can do in order to prep...
CS:GO Major qualification won’t be the same after these 2023 changes from Valve
The Counter-Strike Major qualification system is about to get a rework. After Outsiders emerged victorious in the IEM Rio Major 2022, Valve decided the current Major qualification route is better on a different path. The soon-to-be-changed qualification method saw teams entering an RMR through direct invites. Players could also go...
Riot continues to push aside counter-jungling in League Patch 12.22
After skimming through the notes for Riot Games’ newest League of Legends update today, the community noticed that the developers have made another significant change that will make it extremely hard for experienced junglers to counter their opponent across Summoner’s Rift. Patch 12.22 marks the beginning of League’s...
Riot is unbenching the Kench in League’s 2023 preseason
Tahm Kench has been a problematic League of Legends champion since his release in 2015, mainly due to his Devour ability that can save immobile AD carries from certain death. Despite Riot Games updating the champion and sending him to the top lane, the River King has continued to be a menace in the bot lane as a support, especially when paired with Senna. To coincide with the latest preseason changes, the devs are giving this catfish one more makeover.
How the Villain trait and Janna work in TFT Set 8
Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! it’s all about heroes, villains, and lots of destruction caused by giant monsters. But what would heroes become if there were no people to save? Civilian is a new trait that allows heroes, all of them, to do their best. The effect of...
Who won the Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest?
As of Nov. 13, Splatoon 3‘s Pokémon-themed Splatfest has concluded. Following in the footsteps of September’s deserted island Splatfest, this event asked players which Pokémon they would choose as their first partner: a Grass-type, a Water-type, or a Fire-type. The Splatfest was designed to build hype for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which release on Nov. 18.
