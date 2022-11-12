Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 6:04 a.m. EST
Ukraine backers get behind probe of missile blast in Poland. PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western backers of Ukraine are throwing their weight behind Poland's investigation into why and how a missile came down in Polish farmland, killing two. The missile came down Tuesday, as Russia was savaging the Ukrainian power grid with missiles and exploding drones. Poland said the missile that came down near its border with Ukraine was Russian-made. Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired the missile but added, “we’ll see." Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.
Mad Minute stories from Monday, November 14th
(CNN) In the latest incident of C-suite execs behaving poorly, Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer, John R. Tyson, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly wandered into the wrong home and fell asleep in a bedroom. Tyson, 32, was arrested Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas and booked into the...
What are the odds? Sports betters weigh in on 2 WA women’s chances going to the moon
Betting sites have picked their favorites on which woman astronaut will be the first.
Mitch McConnell re-elected as Senate Republican leader as party awaits final House results – live
Mitch McConnell, as expected, beats challenge for leadership of the Republican party in the Senate
Trump bid nets tough reaction from some former media friends
NEW YORK (AP) — Not all of his friends have abandoned him, but the harsh media reaction to former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s seeking the top office again illustrates that if he wants his old job back, he has a lot of convincing to do. Just glance at some headlines: “Trump Shocks the World by Nearly Putting Us to Sleep,” said the RedState blog. “Old Mar-a-Lago Man Yells at Cloud,” said the American Conservative. “Donnie, Time to Go Away,” said Blue State Conservative. “Trump 3.0 is a Changed Man. He’s a Loser,” said the Washington Examiner. “No,” simply read the National Review headline. And those are conservative organizations.
20 years for Chinese national in US aviation spying case
A federal judge has handed down a 20-year prison sentence to a Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from U.S. aviation and aerospace companies
Leading Republicans try to ignore Trump campaign launch
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Leading Republican officials on Wednesday sought to ignore Donald Trump’s formal step into the 2024 presidential contest, insisting there were more pressing priorities as GOP leaders grappled with the fallout of a major midterm disappointment. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was much too...
Control of the House still up in the air, but Republicans edge closer to majority
(The Center Square) – With several races still uncalled, Republicans are on the verge of taking the 218 seats needed for a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. So far, 217 House seats have been called for Republicans, according to The Associated Press, opposed to 205 for Democrats, leaving a little more than a dozen seats up for grabs, mostly in California, and along with it control of the House.
