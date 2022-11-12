Ukraine backers get behind probe of missile blast in Poland. PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western backers of Ukraine are throwing their weight behind Poland's investigation into why and how a missile came down in Polish farmland, killing two. The missile came down Tuesday, as Russia was savaging the Ukrainian power grid with missiles and exploding drones. Poland said the missile that came down near its border with Ukraine was Russian-made. Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired the missile but added, “we’ll see." Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.

