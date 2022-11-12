ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine backers get behind probe of missile blast in Poland. PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western backers of Ukraine are throwing their weight behind Poland's investigation into why and how a missile came down in Polish farmland, killing two. The missile came down Tuesday, as Russia was savaging the Ukrainian power grid with missiles and exploding drones. Poland said the missile that came down near its border with Ukraine was Russian-made. Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired the missile but added, “we’ll see." Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.
(CNN) In the latest incident of C-suite execs behaving poorly, Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer, John R. Tyson, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly wandered into the wrong home and fell asleep in a bedroom. Tyson, 32, was arrested Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas and booked into the...
NEW YORK (AP) — Not all of his friends have abandoned him, but the harsh media reaction to former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s seeking the top office again illustrates that if he wants his old job back, he has a lot of convincing to do. Just glance at some headlines: “Trump Shocks the World by Nearly Putting Us to Sleep,” said the RedState blog. “Old Mar-a-Lago Man Yells at Cloud,” said the American Conservative. “Donnie, Time to Go Away,” said Blue State Conservative. “Trump 3.0 is a Changed Man. He’s a Loser,” said the Washington Examiner. “No,” simply read the National Review headline. And those are conservative organizations.
(The Center Square) – With several races still uncalled, Republicans are on the verge of taking the 218 seats needed for a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. So far, 217 House seats have been called for Republicans, according to The Associated Press, opposed to 205 for Democrats, leaving a little more than a dozen seats up for grabs, mostly in California, and along with it control of the House.
