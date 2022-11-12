The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot to say about the hit that knocked WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With just over six minutes to go in the second quarter, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Smith-Schuster on a routine third-down play. Smith-Schuster caught the ball and was just about to turn upfield only to be blindsided by Jaguars S Andre Cisco. The hit left Smith-Schuster concussed and out for the remainder of the game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO