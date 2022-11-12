Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Aaron Rodgers appeared to yell a loud F-bomb at Matt LaFleur after awful two-minute drill
Aaron Rodgers is having a bad 2022. His Green Bay Packers were 3-6 coming into Week 10 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. His 89.0 passer rating is the lowest of his career, as are his 232 passing yards per game and 6.6 yards per pass attempt.
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Watch: Andre Cisco hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster generates controversy
The Jacksonville Jaguars forced a much-needed punt from the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter Sunday, but the play that ended the Chiefs’ drive came with plenty of controversy. A third down pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was broken up when Jaguars safety Andre Cisco delivered a...
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday
It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
Bills' Devin Singletary breaks ankles en route to first rushing TD (video)
The Bills tied things up at 7-7 against the Vikings thanks to Devin Singletary. After starting the game with a three and out and a couple of passing plays, on their second drive the Bills starting feeding their running back. Singletary got three-straight carries and the first he ripped off...
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish
The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
Chiefs sound off on hit that knocked out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot to say about the hit that knocked WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With just over six minutes to go in the second quarter, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Smith-Schuster on a routine third-down play. Smith-Schuster caught the ball and was just about to turn upfield only to be blindsided by Jaguars S Andre Cisco. The hit left Smith-Schuster concussed and out for the remainder of the game.
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Panthers signing XFL QB, former Miami Hurricanes standout to practice squad
On Monday, we learned the Carolina Panthers will be without former XFL passer PJ Walker for their Week 11 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. So, they’re just going to sign another. As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network this afternoon, per agent Scott Casterline, the Panthers...
Jerry Jones shares why Odell Beckham Jr has not signed yet
The Dallas Cowboys have been open about their interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Jerry Jones has some thoughts on why Beckham has not yet found a new team. Jones has made it very clear that he wants to see Beckham...
Refs blew 2 massive calls that could've killed Vikings
There were two clearly egregious examples.
Video: Surprise NFL Onside Kick Is Going Viral On Sunday
What a way to get Sunday started. On the first play of the game, the Jacksonville Jaguars opened the game with a surprise onside kick to steal the Chiefs' opening possession. Fans reacted to the trickery on social media. "Awesome," a user replied. "Doug’s penchant for psychological warfare is underrated,...
Micah Parsons has ominous warning about Cowboys’ run defense
The Dallas Cowboys once again had trouble stopping the run in their overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and star linebacker Micah Parsons seemed particularly discouraged with that aspect of the game. The Cowboys allowed Green Bay to rush for 207 yards. The Packers wisely chose not...
ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking
ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
Colts make unexpected QB decision for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts certainly seem to be embracing the chaos based on their quarterback decision in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. By all indications, Matt Ryan will get the start ahead of Sam Ehlinger in Week 10. Ryan was seen warming up with the starters before the game, and interim coach Jeff Saturday has apparently given him the starting job.
