Hampton County, SC

wtoc.com

Columbia City Ballet presenting ‘The Nutcracker’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday classic returns to Savannah next weekend when the Columbia City Ballet brings its rendition of The Nutcracker back to the Johnny Mercer Theater. William Starrett is the Artistic Director of the professional dance organization, now in its 62nd year. He joined WTOC on Morning...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Turkey Drive 22 to take place Tuesday at Highway 80 Piggly Wiggly

POOLER, Ga. — With just 10 days before Thanksgiving, you, our WJCL 22 viewers have your opportunity to help those in need. After being postponed a few days because of Tropical Storm Nicole, our 2nd annual Turkey Drive 22 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15. Last year, WJCL viewers...
POOLER, GA
WSAV-TV

BCSO: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified a teenager who was found shot to death early Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified a teenager who was found shot to death early Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. Statesboro native...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Birth and Baby Expo happening this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you, or someone you know is about to add a new member to the family, you have an opportunity to meet with industry leaders to help with birthing and early childcare needs. The Savannah Birth and Baby Expo is coming up Saturday. The chairman of...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

City of Pooler Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of pooler kicked off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting. The annual Christmas tree lighting is a tradition that Pooler has not been able to have since 2019, but that all changed tonight with the lighting of this tree. The pandemic had...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Coast Guard rescued three people from a sailing vessel Monday. This happened 77 miles southeast of Savannah. Three people were taken to Air Station Savannah with no medical concerns.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A young man was found dead in a parking lot after being shot. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. “There was a gentleman closing his business and as he was leaving, he found a man laying...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street at 3:50 p.m. after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. When police arrived,...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard will be affordable housing, city officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders say the proposal on Martin Luther King Boulevard will be affordable housing for those experiencing or close to homelessness. WTOC asked Mayor Van Johnson about the proposed development that would benefit homeless people on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He says it is not going to be a day shelter but it will be housing.
SAVANNAH, GA
visitstatesboro.org

Statesboro’s Annual Holiday Celebration

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Kick off the Holiday season downtown, featuring the Christmas Parade on East Main, Chili Town, holiday shopping, the Mockingbird’s Turf hayride in the Synovus Bank parking lot, Santa photobooth and community stage performers.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 37th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting after someone shot at an unmarked police car. The shooting happened on Ott St & 37th Street. Officials say the officer was not injured but the car was struck. They say persons of interest have been detained for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Joseph Tribble Park closing Monday for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, a park on the south side of Savannah will close down for some massive repairs. Joseph Tribble Park will be closed as crews start the project, to essentially build back and refill the manmade lake in the middle of the park that right now is completely overgrown.
SAVANNAH, GA

