wtoc.com
The Veterans Council of Chatham County Armistice Day celebration held Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Veterans Day weekend comes to an end the Veterans Council of Chatham County held their annual Armistice Day celebration at the World War one monument in Daffin Park Sunday. More than one hundred names are written on the monument representing Chatham County soldiers who died...
wtoc.com
Columbia City Ballet presenting ‘The Nutcracker’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A holiday classic returns to Savannah next weekend when the Columbia City Ballet brings its rendition of The Nutcracker back to the Johnny Mercer Theater. William Starrett is the Artistic Director of the professional dance organization, now in its 62nd year. He joined WTOC on Morning...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus kicks off holiday season with lighting ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is officially in full-swing over at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus in Savannah!. Students, teachers and people in the community were on-hand Tuesday night as President Kyle Marrero ‘flipped the switch’ at their annual holiday lighting ceremony. People hung around after...
wtoc.com
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation is going to help families in need and its all thanks to all of you. When you shop at Park’s your asked to round-up to the next dollar. Now that money is going to good use. More than $94,000 will help Second...
wtoc.com
‘How is it going to function?’: Savannah residents want more information about proposed day shelter on MLK Boulevard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A day center with 16 apartments and wrap around support services could be coming to the lot on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, according to a proposal by GM Shay Architects submitted to the Metropolitan Planning Committee. As of now, there isn’t an organization listed...
WJCL
Turkey Drive 22 to take place Tuesday at Highway 80 Piggly Wiggly
POOLER, Ga. — With just 10 days before Thanksgiving, you, our WJCL 22 viewers have your opportunity to help those in need. After being postponed a few days because of Tropical Storm Nicole, our 2nd annual Turkey Drive 22 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15. Last year, WJCL viewers...
WSAV-TV
BCSO: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified a teenager who was found shot to death early Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified a teenager who was found shot to death early Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. Statesboro native...
wtoc.com
Savannah Birth and Baby Expo happening this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you, or someone you know is about to add a new member to the family, you have an opportunity to meet with industry leaders to help with birthing and early childcare needs. The Savannah Birth and Baby Expo is coming up Saturday. The chairman of...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
The square with no name: Savannah strips downtown park of slavery supporter John C. Calhoun's name
LISTEN: The Savannah City Council voted to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from a downtown public square, before the city begins the process of deciding on a new name. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson put it bluntly: “John C. Calhoun does not represent who Savannah...
wtoc.com
City of Pooler Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of pooler kicked off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting. The annual Christmas tree lighting is a tradition that Pooler has not been able to have since 2019, but that all changed tonight with the lighting of this tree. The pandemic had...
wtoc.com
Savannah Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Coast Guard rescued three people from a sailing vessel Monday. This happened 77 miles southeast of Savannah. Three people were taken to Air Station Savannah with no medical concerns.
wtoc.com
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A young man was found dead in a parking lot after being shot. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. “There was a gentleman closing his business and as he was leaving, he found a man laying...
wtoc.com
2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street at 3:50 p.m. after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. When police arrived,...
wtoc.com
Proposal on 916 MLK Boulevard will be affordable housing, city officials say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders say the proposal on Martin Luther King Boulevard will be affordable housing for those experiencing or close to homelessness. WTOC asked Mayor Van Johnson about the proposed development that would benefit homeless people on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He says it is not going to be a day shelter but it will be housing.
visitstatesboro.org
Statesboro’s Annual Holiday Celebration
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Kick off the Holiday season downtown, featuring the Christmas Parade on East Main, Chili Town, holiday shopping, the Mockingbird’s Turf hayride in the Synovus Bank parking lot, Santa photobooth and community stage performers.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. police looking for suspect after shooting at Parker’s on Sea Island Parkway
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County police are now looking a suspect in connection to a shooting at a gas station in St. Helena Island. Deputies are now looking for 42-year-old John Jenkins. He is wanted for attempted murder and more for the Nov. 2 shooting at the Parker’s gas...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 37th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting after someone shot at an unmarked police car. The shooting happened on Ott St & 37th Street. Officials say the officer was not injured but the car was struck. They say persons of interest have been detained for...
wtoc.com
Crime prevention ideas presented at City of Savannah’s budget retreat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders in Savannah met Monday to discuss what next year’s budget could look like. Some of the topics included in the proposal are Investing in Community Services, Back to Basics, Investing in Team Savannah, and Public Safety. Taking a look at the violent crimes...
wtoc.com
Joseph Tribble Park closing Monday for repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, a park on the south side of Savannah will close down for some massive repairs. Joseph Tribble Park will be closed as crews start the project, to essentially build back and refill the manmade lake in the middle of the park that right now is completely overgrown.
