FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Annual Sarasota Medieval Fair
The annual Sarasota Medieval Fair is back. You can join in the annual event at the fairs new location, to experience a historical journey back in time. The Sarasota Medieval fair is known for its turkey legs, kettle corn, baking and cooking demonstrations, equestrian tournaments, blacksmithing, a petting zoo, and many more attractions.
Sarasota Cuban musician nominated for Latin Grammy
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A local Sarasota musician is headed to Las Vegas for the Latin Grammys this week. More than 20,000 artists submit their albums every year for this top-tier award. And out of about 300 in his category, Sarasota resident, Renesito Avich became one of the five nominees. Avich...
Animatronics program now available at 2 Manatee County schools
Bradenton(SNN TV) Nov. 14, 2022 - The School District of Manatee County will celebrate the grand opening of a unique and specialized STEM program now being offered at two district schools: Sugg Middle School and Nolan Middle School. The program, known as Garner Holt Education Through Imagination, is an animatronic program that allows students to use hands-on and minds-on learning to create an animatronic show by use of many creative processes while working as a team toward a united goal.
One Sarasota Park now offering free WiFi
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A pilot program for free Wi-Fi in Sarasota parks kicked off today. The "cord cutting" ceremony happened this morning at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Newtown. This is the first of four parks where you can now connect to Free Wi-Fi. The other three...
Venice pre-selling Lehigh tickets on Thursday
VENICE (SNN-TV) - The regional semifinals for football take place this Friday, with the Venice Indians set to take on the Lehigh Lightning. The Athletic Department will be pre-selling tickets for Friday Night’s game this Thursday. Tickets will be on sale at Football Ticket Booth from 3–5pm. General Admission is $9 and a limited number of Reserve Tickets will be sold for $12.
New City of Sarasota mayor and board of commissioners
SARASOTA (WSNN) - Two commissioners for the City of Sarasota were sworn in today at noon. At-large Commissioners-Elect Jen Ahearn-Koch and Debbie Trice begin their four-year terms on the Commission today. And the outgoing commissioner, Hagen Brody said a farewell speech and was recognized for his years of service. The...
Sarasota's Moss, Arcadia's Flowers are judges appointed by Gov. DeSantis
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 14, 2022 - Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announces three judicial appointments: one to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the DeSoto County Court. Dana Moss, of Sarasota, to serve as Judge on the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court.
Sarasota Schools announce Principal, Asst. Principal of the Year
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 15, 2022 - Pine View School’s Dr. Stephen Covert has been selected as the Sarasota County Schools District’s Principal of the Year, and Brookside Middle School’s Ms. Jessica Fuesy has been selected as the district’s Assistant Principal of the Year. Dr. Covert and Ms. Fuesy are now in the running for Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, at the state level!
Santa's Grand Arrival Parade brings Christmas spirit to Sarasota
SARASOTA- It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Sarasota. The Mall at UTC hosted its 6th annual Santa’s Grand Arrival Parade. The parade has made it feel like a magical season already. There were hundreds of smiling faces as they waited for Santa to make his...
HCA Blake Burn ICU nurses honored for patient care
Bradenton (SNN TV) Nov. 15, 2022 – Earlier this year a man was thousands of miles away from home. He was severely injured in a tragic accident and suffered burns to almost half his body. The patient was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital, one of only six burn units in the state of Florida and the only one in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The patient spent several weeks in the burn intensive care unit (ICU) and the team of caregivers there helped the patient and his family both physically and emotionally. The patient’s family was very grateful saying, “God chose us to come to you because you are all the best and you have all made this experience, thousands of miles away from home, a great one.”
Sarasota School Board may adjust add more school days
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - There will likely be two more days of school this year for Sarasota County students, according to the Herald Tribune. The Sarasota County School Board is set to approve an agenda item at Tuesday's meeting that would add two days of school to the 2022-23 school year.
High Traffic Volume is Causing Increased Accidents
High traffic volume is causing increased accidents. Trooper Kenn Watson says there are still roughly forty thousand contractors traversing to the Fort Myers area, Monday through Friday. And all this additional traffic, is causing more crashes. Over the weekend, there was a motorcyclist that lost their life, and a pedestrian...
Band of the Week 2022 - Braden River Marching Band of Pirates
BRADENTON (SNN TV) - If you’re a member of the Marching Band of Pirates, you’re going to devote considerable time to the program. For sophomore Jack Fletcher, 10 prior years of experience playing drums didn’t prepare him for the kind of drums he’d be using here.
Sheriff Hoffman announces SCSO promotions
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 14, 2022 - Members of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are rewarded for jobs well done. Deputy Sabrina McMahan is promoted to the rank of Corrections Sergeant. McMahan was hired by the sheriff’s office in August of 2013 where she served as a booking technician in the Courts and Corrections Division. She obtained her Corrections certification in June of 2016 and transferred to the position of Corrections Deputy. In 2021, she attended the Sarasota Criminal Justice Academy and obtained her Law Enforcement certification. McMahan holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the University of South Florida. In addition to her regular duties, she also serves as a part-time field training officer, mentoring, and training newly hired deputies.
Armed robbery suspect shot by Sarasota Police Officer
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A suspect in an armed robbery was shot by a Sarasota Police Officer Tuesday morning. A witness called 911 from the Publix on N Beneva Road to report a robbery just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. In the audio, you can hear the woman frantically begging police...
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
Bradenton man dies in tragic motorcycle crash
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A 38-year-old Bradenton man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Upper Manatee River Road Northeast and 3rd Avenue Northeast. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist ran a stop sign and lost control of...
Tampa Bay Bandits 'on hiatus' from USFL
TAMPA (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Bandits announced today they’ll be taking a “hiatus” for the second season of the re-booted USFL. The team made the announcement late this morning on its official Twitter account, reassuring fans that the hiatus is “temporary” and that the Bandits will “be back.”
Venice Volleyball wins 7A State Championship
WINTER HAVEN (SNN-TV) - The Venice Indians volleyball team traveled to Winter Haven's Polk State College Saturday for a collision with Hagerty in the 7A State Championship game. In the title game for the first time in five seasons, Brian Wheatley's Indians struggled initially, dropping the first set to the...
IMG Academy hosting 29th Eddie Herr International Junior Championship
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - Next week, IMG Academy will be hosting The Eddie Herr International Junior Championship, the largest international juniors tournaments in the world. The tournament will take place from Nov. 22 to Dec. 4. The Eddie Herr welcomes over 2,000 junior tennis players from over 90 countries and attracts...
