SAY WHAT: 'STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION'

"It's a big road trip for us. You look at last year and that long one we had to start the year out east, I think we swept it and it obviously got us off to a good start and got our team to where we needed to be and really gave us a good identity. So these trips can either really help you or really hurt you so we need to get off to a good start here."
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS

FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) 6:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10)
'This Feels Like Home:' Steve Sullivan Returns to Smashville

Preds Alum and Legend Talks Playing in Nashville, 'Cellblock 303' and more. In just five short seasons with the Predators, Steve Sullivan managed to cement himself as a Nashville legend. Although he only played one full 82-game season for the Preds due to injury, the undersized forward still managed to record two 60-plus point seasons and one 50-plus point season with the organization. Upon arriving in Nashville in 2004, Sullivan put up 30 points in 24 games, including a hat trick in his first game with the Predators and 10 points in his first three games with the team.
Jets host Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS on Jan. 4

Tickets available through Season Ticket Member presale and general public on-sale on Nov. 18. WINNIPEG, Nov. 16, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets will host their Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Centre, marking the return of this event for the first time since 2019. The Skills Competition gives fans the unique opportunity to see their favourite Jets stars compete in a family-friendly and fun-filled atmosphere.
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch

The Kings begin a four-game divisional road trip in Calgary. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Flames: 6 - 6 - 2...
Final Buzzer: Kraken Drop OT Heartbreaker

Winnipeg scores late, very late, to send the game to overtime and a 3-2 loss on a night when Kraken goalie Martin Jones deserved better. Seattle earns one standings point. On a night with puck luck in short supply for the Kraken, Winnipeg backup goalie David Rittich won the goalie duel over the stellar-yet-again, Martin Jones, in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker for Kraken players and faithful alike.
NJD@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Devils on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. Upon arriving at the rink, the players were met by the team's unofficial official mascot of Reverse Retro games, METAL!. He greeted some of them shortly before they made their way...
My Five Favorite Devils Coaches | 40 YEARS WITH STAN

Stan Fischler runs down the list of his favorite Devils coaches and why in this week's 40 Years with Stan. If you're wondering how I went about picking my Five Favorite Devils Coaches, it was easy. All I had to do was turn on my memory machine. Remember; over the decades, I did a ton of broadcasting Devils games for SportsChannel and then MSG Networks. I covered all three Cup-winning clubs. During those many years, I got to know every single New Jersey coach whether he liked it or not; and I don't mean to be a "wise guy" by that remark.
NHL On Tap: Sabres visit Senators, seek to end six-game skid

Toews eyes 500-assist mark for Blackhawks; Kings play at Oilers in playoff rematch. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Wednesday. Sabres need to restart with better start.
Bratt Reflects on Three Swedes Entering Hockey Hall of Fame | FEATURE

The Canadian province of Ontario, where the Devils will be on Thursday night, is 14.57 million people. The entire country of Sweden is 10.42 million people. That is in part why it was such a big deal to see three Swedes enter the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night, together.
Preds 'Stay Hungry' With 2-1 Win over Wild

Duchene Records 700th Career NHL Point as Nashville Holds off Minnesota. Matt Duchene recorded a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators notched their second consecutive home win with a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Juuse Saros made 33 saves in net for the...
BLOG: Richardson Shakes Up Defensive Pairing

Tyler Johnson also made an appearance during the team's morning skate. During Monday's morning skate, the Blackhawks displayed new defensive pairs and renewed overall focus. With a thumb injury continuing to sideline Seth Jones, head coach Luke Richardson tested out new defensive combinations. He paired Jack Johnson with Caleb Jones and Jake McCabe alongside Filip Roos.
Sharks rally, defeat Golden Knights for third straight win

LAS VEGAS -- Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 2:48 left in third period to help the San Jose Sharks rally for their third straight win, 5-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Meier gave San Jose a 3-2 lead when...
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Take On Blues

Chicago takes on St. Louis at the United Center for a 6:30 p.m puck drop. Coming off a shutout loss to Carolina, the Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at the United Center (TICKETS). RECAP. The Blackhawks dropped a 3-0 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday evening in...
Gavrikov, Blue Jackets defeat Flyers for second time in week

COLUMBUS -- Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets recovered for a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Gavrikov won it when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger with a one-timer from below the right...
Lightning take on the Flames following overtime victory

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Calgary Flames after the Lightning knocked off the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime. Tampa Bay has a 5-2-1 record at home and an 8-6-1...
PREVIEW: Blackhawks and Hurricanes Battle at the United Center

Chicago returns to home ice to play Carolina in their first matchup of the season. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Back on home ice, the Blackhawks try to take one over the Hurricanes after returning from their SoCal roadtrip (TICKETS).
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Washington is 29-15-3 in games following a regulation loss. This season, the Caps are 5-2-0 in games following a regulation loss, and they've outscored the opposition by a combined 24-15 in those games. "I think we have a really veteran team, and I...
