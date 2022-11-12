ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 11

Week 10 of the 2022 fantasy season featured a little of everything—for better and for worse. At quarterback, the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields continued his charge up the leaderboard (and into the NFL record books) with another huge rushing effort. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, with his wide receiver corps decimated by injuries, disappointed...again.
ESPN: 'Don't Expect' Saquon Barkley to Get Contract Similar to Christian McCaffrey

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley reportedly isn't expected to reset the running back contract market, even if he hits free agency after the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said "don't expect" Barkley to surpass the $16 million average value earned by the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, which has remained the top mark at the position since he signed the contract in April 2020.
Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Other NFL Stars Fantasy Managers Should Trade

With the fantasy football trade deadline rapidly approaching in most leagues, managers have one last chance to swing deals that can help them succeed in the upcoming playoffs. This is a good opportunity to offload players whose value will never be higher for a hefty asking price, as well as a chance to buy low on certain targets who appear due to turn things around soon.
Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys

Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
Bills Had 12 Men on Defense for Goal-to-Go Play in OT vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings overcame improbable odds to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday while also overcoming poor officiating at the end of the 33-30 overtime win at Highmark Stadium. The Bills defense had 12 players on the field during the Vikings' 1st-and-goal play from the 2-yard line in overtime, Kevin...
