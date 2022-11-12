Read full article on original website
Redding DUI pursuit ends when suspect gets stuck at roadblock
REDDING, Calif. — A pursuit that started in Downtown Redding Monday night ended when the driver hit a dead end with no where to go. The Redding Police Department said it received a report of a possible drunk driver in Downtown Redding just after 11 p.m. Monday. When officers...
Local woman found shot outside Los Molinos Fire Station, suspect at large
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says they are currently investigating the shooting of a local woman near a fire station last week. The TCSO said their deputies were dispatched to the Los Molinos Fire Station at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 11, after receiving a report of a victim of violence.
Suspected pipe bomb found in stolen vehicle
REDDING, Calif. - A suspected pipe bomb was found after the Redding Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday night. Police said they arrested Richard Terry, 58, after finding a disabled stolen vehicle on Pine Street at Tehama Street around 10 p.m. Monday. After placing Terry under arrest, officers...
Redding Police Department found a suspected pipe bomb in a stolen car
REDDING, Calif. — Police say on November 14th, at 10:03 PM, officers located a stolen vehicle disabled on Pine and Tehama Street in Redding occupied by Richard Terry, age 58. Before Police arrested Terry, they searched the vehicle and during the search, a suspected pipe bomb was located in...
Trinity County double-homicide update: investigators identity motives
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they are continuing to investigate the murders in Weaverville and Trinity Center last week. However, today, they announced possible motives behind the shootings. While investigating, the TCSO said they discovered the suspect, David Whitehouse, had reportedly suffered...
K-9 assists in DUI arrest after high speed pursuit
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif - A woman, suspected of DUI, led police on a 20-mile pursuit towards Burney reaching 100 mph. Late Monday night, shortly after 11 p.m. Redding Police officers responded to a possible DUI driver at the Safeway in the 1000 block of E. Cypress Avenue. Police say they...
Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
People in Tehama County concerned as daytime patrols come to a halt
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County sheriff's deputies will no longer be patrolling during the daytime. “Without a patrol, I don't see how things are going to get better. It's just going to get a whole lot worse," said Bob Cheadle, the owner of Los Molinos Feeds. That's the fear...
Two people caught with meth, fentanyl and more at Red Bluff McDonald's on Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Officers arrested two people in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Friday morning after they were found with meth, fentanyl, and other paraphernalia while under the influence of illegal drugs. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers was patrolling the...
Redding police arrest man suspected of robbing and beating an elderly man in Redding Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested on Saturday after a home invasion on Friday in Redding. Officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 2400 block of Hilltop Drive. When they arrived on scene, police say that the 76-year-old victim had multiple injuries to his head, face and upper body, and his keys, wallet and phone had been stolen.
Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
7 CHP officers receive Medal of Valor award for 2020 plane crash at Benton Airpark
REDDING, Calif. - Seven employees with the California Highway Patrol received a Medal of Valor award on Tuesday for their actions after a plane crashed at the Benton Airpark in Redding in 2020. On August 27, 2020, a private plane attempting to take off crashed at the Benton Airpark. Sergeant...
Happy Valley attempted murder update: local says suspects have checkered pasts
SHASTA COUNTY — Over Halloween Weekend, Oct. 30, two Shasta Lake women reportedly strangled and beat a 14-year-old girl during a house party in Happy Valley. This past Tuesday, the suspects were arrested after a video of the altercation began circulating around social media. The two suspects, 27-year-old Courtney...
2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
Two Injured, at Least One Medevacked Following Go-Kart Crash in Weaverville
A go-kart crash at Washington Street and Hwy 299 in Weaverville reportedly injured two riders about 1:50 p.m., according to first reports over the scanner. At least one of the two occupants received major injuries. One juvenile girl had a possible broken pelvis, emergency personnel reported to the emergency dispatch center from the scene of the incident.
Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
Local hospitals challenged with rising RSV cases
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Emergency rooms are filling up with patients dealing with respiratory illnesses as we enter the winter months. Mercy Medical Center in Redding had 145 kids test positive for RSV and eight admitted for care between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. Enloe Medical Center in Chico said...
Redding Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they have extinguished a mobile home fire at 17826 Apollo Ln. in Redding on Saturday. Redding Fire responded to a reported bedroom fire, and when they arrived at around 2:08 a.m., they said that they saw a fully involved fire. Firefighters...
'Give Redding Holiday Drive' coming Nov. 18 at O2 Employment Services
REDDING, Calif. — It's that time of year again. As the community gets ready for the 10th annual Give Redding Holiday Drive, local nonprofits need your help to make sure every local in need is able to celebrate the holidays. The holiday season is a critical time for our...
