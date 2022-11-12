ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta Lake, CA

krcrtv.com

Redding DUI pursuit ends when suspect gets stuck at roadblock

REDDING, Calif. — A pursuit that started in Downtown Redding Monday night ended when the driver hit a dead end with no where to go. The Redding Police Department said it received a report of a possible drunk driver in Downtown Redding just after 11 p.m. Monday. When officers...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Local woman found shot outside Los Molinos Fire Station, suspect at large

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says they are currently investigating the shooting of a local woman near a fire station last week. The TCSO said their deputies were dispatched to the Los Molinos Fire Station at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 11, after receiving a report of a victim of violence.
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected pipe bomb found in stolen vehicle

REDDING, Calif. - A suspected pipe bomb was found after the Redding Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle on Monday night. Police said they arrested Richard Terry, 58, after finding a disabled stolen vehicle on Pine Street at Tehama Street around 10 p.m. Monday. After placing Terry under arrest, officers...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Department found a suspected pipe bomb in a stolen car

REDDING, Calif. — Police say on November 14th, at 10:03 PM, officers located a stolen vehicle disabled on Pine and Tehama Street in Redding occupied by Richard Terry, age 58. Before Police arrested Terry, they searched the vehicle and during the search, a suspected pipe bomb was located in...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County double-homicide update: investigators identity motives

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said they are continuing to investigate the murders in Weaverville and Trinity Center last week. However, today, they announced possible motives behind the shootings. While investigating, the TCSO said they discovered the suspect, David Whitehouse, had reportedly suffered...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

K-9 assists in DUI arrest after high speed pursuit

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif - A woman, suspected of DUI, led police on a 20-mile pursuit towards Burney reaching 100 mph. Late Monday night, shortly after 11 p.m. Redding Police officers responded to a possible DUI driver at the Safeway in the 1000 block of E. Cypress Avenue. Police say they...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding police arrest man suspected of robbing and beating an elderly man in Redding Friday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested on Saturday after a home invasion on Friday in Redding. Officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 2400 block of Hilltop Drive. When they arrived on scene, police say that the 76-year-old victim had multiple injuries to his head, face and upper body, and his keys, wallet and phone had been stolen.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Injured, at Least One Medevacked Following Go-Kart Crash in Weaverville

A go-kart crash at Washington Street and Hwy 299 in Weaverville reportedly injured two riders about 1:50 p.m., according to first reports over the scanner. At least one of the two occupants received major injuries. One juvenile girl had a possible broken pelvis, emergency personnel reported to the emergency dispatch center from the scene of the incident.
WEAVERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Local hospitals challenged with rising RSV cases

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Emergency rooms are filling up with patients dealing with respiratory illnesses as we enter the winter months. Mercy Medical Center in Redding had 145 kids test positive for RSV and eight admitted for care between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. Enloe Medical Center in Chico said...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire on Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they have extinguished a mobile home fire at 17826 Apollo Ln. in Redding on Saturday. Redding Fire responded to a reported bedroom fire, and when they arrived at around 2:08 a.m., they said that they saw a fully involved fire. Firefighters...
REDDING, CA

