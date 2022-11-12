ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridianville, AL

Gadsden Police searching for armed robbery suspect

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. According to GPD, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at the Dollar General store. Officers spoke to […]
Gadsden Police identify suspect allegedly involved in October shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly involved in an October shooting. An investigation identified David Hendrix as the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Oct. 26. He is now charged with first-degree assault and has been transported to the Etowah County Jail. According to GPD, on Oct. 26 around […]
Police: Robbery investigation underway in Athens

The Athens Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday at a Circle K on U.S. 31. "The investigation is ongoing with other law enforcement agencies," police said. More information is expected to be released Tuesday. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
1 arrested, 1 sought in north Alabama Walmart parking lot shootout

Athens police say one man is in custody and another in being sought in connection with a shootout earlier this month in a Walmart parking lot. Det. Lt. Jonathan Caldwell said Tywan Jones, 27, faces charges of reckless endangerment, firing into an unoccupied vehicle and two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle.
Athens PD, law enforcement agencies lead robbery investigation

One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
43-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Vinemont man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway and hit a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to […]
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting

A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
CPD confirms robbery at Factory Connection

CULLMAN, Ala. – UPDATE 6:40 p.m: Cullman Police Department released the following statement.  “This evening at approximately 5:19 pm Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection.  The subject was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and was wearing an orange colored mask. The subject was armed. This is believed to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any danger to the community. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Cullman Police Department’s Investigation division.” _____________________________________ According to Cullman Police Department Assistant Chief David Nassetta a robbery recently took place at Factory Connection on Monday evening.  Factory Connection is located in the Town Square Shopping Center. Details are still coming in at this time and the story will be updated. 
3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people on Nov. 12 after three pounds of methamphetamine was seized. The arrests were made after an investigation into a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization. According...
