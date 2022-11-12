Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
Ex-Marine shoots, kills would-be robber at north Alabama gas station, sheriff says
Limestone County officials said a man shot and killed an armed robber exiting an Ardmore gas station Monday night. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens police responded to a store robbery Monday night in the 200 block of U.S. 31 and obtained a description of the robber and his getaway vehicle.
Gadsden Police searching for armed robbery suspect
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. According to GPD, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at the Dollar General store. Officers spoke to […]
WAFF
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station, robbery suspect killed
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a death investigation in Ardmore. The incident took place at the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street. In a Facebook post made by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, they are assisting the Ardmore Police Department in the open death investigation.
WAAY-TV
Former Marine shoots, kills man suspected of two Limestone County robberies
A man suspected in two Monday night robberies was shot and killed by a witness, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. James Lee Henry, 53, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, is accused of robbing a Circle K in Athens before heading to a service station in Ardmore and ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint.
Gadsden Police identify suspect allegedly involved in October shooting
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly involved in an October shooting. An investigation identified David Hendrix as the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Oct. 26. He is now charged with first-degree assault and has been transported to the Etowah County Jail. According to GPD, on Oct. 26 around […]
WAAY-TV
Police: Robbery investigation underway in Athens
The Athens Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday at a Circle K on U.S. 31. "The investigation is ongoing with other law enforcement agencies," police said. More information is expected to be released Tuesday. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
LCSO: Marine kills alleged multiple robbery suspect in Ardmore
Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday.
Two Arab residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
1 arrested, 1 sought in north Alabama Walmart parking lot shootout
Athens police say one man is in custody and another in being sought in connection with a shootout earlier this month in a Walmart parking lot. Det. Lt. Jonathan Caldwell said Tywan Jones, 27, faces charges of reckless endangerment, firing into an unoccupied vehicle and two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle.
WAFF
Athens PD, law enforcement agencies lead robbery investigation
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
43-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning has left a Vinemont man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kenneth Coleman, 43, was killed when the Infinity G35 he was driving left the roadway and hit a ditch and a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to […]
WAAY-TV
Madison Co. school social worker identified as victim of fatal Monday crash
A Hazel Green woman has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Monday morning on Moores Mill Road, near Eakins Road, in Madison County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Kristin E. Masterski was driving a Ford Explorer and collided head-on with a Hino truck about 10:50 a.m. Monday.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting
A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
CPD confirms robbery at Factory Connection
CULLMAN, Ala. – UPDATE 6:40 p.m: Cullman Police Department released the following statement. “This evening at approximately 5:19 pm Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection. The subject was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and was wearing an orange colored mask. The subject was armed. This is believed to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any danger to the community. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Cullman Police Department’s Investigation division.” _____________________________________ According to Cullman Police Department Assistant Chief David Nassetta a robbery recently took place at Factory Connection on Monday evening. Factory Connection is located in the Town Square Shopping Center. Details are still coming in at this time and the story will be updated.
Multiple crashes, one involving an officer, shuts down parts of Memorial Parkway
Two separate crashes, one involving a police officer, shut down portions of Memorial Parkway on Monday.
WAAY-TV
Killen Police, Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office add new drop boxes for unwanted or expired medications
Residents in Lauderdale and Limestone counties now have another option for getting rid of unwanted or expired medications that doesn't involve waiting until the next Drug Take Back Day event. Killen Police Department and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office each announced the addition of a new, permanent dropoff box at...
WAFF
3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people on Nov. 12 after three pounds of methamphetamine was seized. The arrests were made after an investigation into a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization. According...
Jury trial set for one man charged in fatal 2019 shooting
A Decatur capital murder trial nearly four years in the making is set to begin in a matter of weeks now, according to online court documents.
WAFF
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducting death investigation in north Alabama
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation Monday night in north Alabama, according to the Limestone County Sheriff Office. The sheriff’s office is assisting Ardmore police in the probe in the 26000 block of Main Street in Ardmore. Further details were not released other than the sheriff’s...
Comments / 0