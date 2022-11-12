ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Boilers bowl past Illinois 31-24

By ISRAEL SCHUMAN Staff Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNJol_0j8iZJPv00
Senior tight end Payne Durham jumps over an Illinois defender during the 1st half, Kathleen Martinus | Senior Photographer

Sixth-year linebacker Kieren Douglas cemented the win for Purdue, intercepting Illinois with three minutes left, ending the Illini’s final chance to tie the game.

The Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) topped No. 21 Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) 31-24 in a defensively-oriented contest Saturday. The away win clinched bowl eligibility for the Boilers.

Purdue finally looked like itself again, or at least what the perception of this team was when it rattled off four-straight wins in October.

The Boiler run defense shined in particular, returning to elite play after being gashed by Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa to the tune of 7.4 yards per carry allowed over those three games. On Saturday, they held the national leader in rushing yards per game to 98 total yards and 4.3 per carry on the ground.

It wasn’t just the defense that prevailed in the run game for Purdue. The offense found significant success against one of the best run defenses in the country in Illinois, surpassing the Illini’s 80 rushing yards allowed per game with nine minutes to spare in the first half and finishing with 143.

It was expected that Purdue, coming into the game, out-gaining opponents by an average of 7 rushing yards compared to 113 for the Illini, would face tough sledding on the ground. Instead, Purdue plowed through the Illinois front seven.

Freshman running back Devin Mockobee picked up 106 yards on 28 carries. Purdue’s second-leading rusher was sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell who picked up 33 yards on two option plays.

The referees played a significant role in the contest, making pivotal calls that reversed turnovers and led to touchdowns. In total, the Illini were called for 16 penalties, 12 of which were accepted for 121 yards. That compares to only 80 yards for the Boilermakers, 30 of which were applied to a kickoff.

That includes a Purdue touchdown drive in which Illinois was called for 3 penalties totalling 36 of the Boilermaker’s 62 yards. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw a 12 yard passing touchdown to senior tight-end Payne Durham to complete the drive and put the Boilers up 28-21.

O’Connell, after coming off of a game versus Iowa in which he threw two interceptions and no touchdowns, started slow. At the end of the first quarter, he was averaging 5.1 passing yards per attempt with no touchdowns and an interception, extending his streak to seven straight games with a pick.

The rest of the game was a different story. O’Connell threw three touchdowns versus no interceptions over the final three quarters.

After the game against Iowa in which senior receiver Charlie Jones was targeted 19 times for nearly half of Purdue’s pass attempts, O’Connell spread the ball around more. He targeted Jones eight times, second on the team to junior receiver TJ Sheffield’s 12, followed by Durham with eight.

Purdue’s next game comes against Northwestern on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Exponent

The Exponent

