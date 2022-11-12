Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thechampaignroom.com
A big-time big man, a star scorer and other early season takeaways
The Illini have taken care of business so far on the court with a 3-0 start after games against Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth. All of the wins have been by 30+ points and have been a good opportunity to get everyone on the roster some valuable playing time.
thechampaignroom.com
For the Illini, old habits are hard to break
Winning is habit. Unfortunately, so is losing. And this team sure as hell is used to losing. It’s not the actual losing part, but everything around it. The undisciplined play. They chase points instead of smart plays. The “looking ahead instead of catching the ball” dropped passes. The losing habits have all been a part of Illinois football for a while. As fans, we know it all too well.
thechampaignroom.com
No. 19 Illinois blows by Monmouth behind 63-point first half
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The 19th-ranked team in the land looked very legit Monday night. In the final feel-out game they’ll play before heading to Vegas and taking on some insanely tough competition, Illinois used lights-out shooting and impressive defense to propel them past Monmouth, 103-65. “The ball had...
thechampaignroom.com
This Week in Illini Athletics: Nov. 14-20, 2022
Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come. Football (7-3 Overall, 4-3 Big Ten) Last Week: What is there to say? If you are reading this you probably watched the game or at least know what happened. You probably have heard over a million different takes and opinions on the loss to Purdue. To come so close to something that the Illini haven’t achieved in years (trip to Indy), to have it slip away is heart-breaking. Everyone has the right to be mad and discouraged, but let's rewind real quick. The Fighting Illini are 7-3... Who in their right mind ever thought we would be disappointed at a 7-3 Fighting Illini football team? Surely not me, especially after having to endure the dark ages of Lovie & Beckman; being mediocre was a successful season. Not anymore. Those days are now in the past as the Illini have now become a contender in the west, who recently have hit a hard learning curve. So be discouraged and mad, but what the boys have done this year is nothing short of incredible and shouldn’t be taken for granted. Plus... a way to Indy still exists.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters responds to question about potential for a long-term contract at Illinois
Ryan Walters came to Champaign in 2021 as DC for Bret Bielema at Illinois. In just his second season with the program, Walters is turning in quite the performance with the Illini. In his first season, the Illini quickly turned into a stingy defense and pulled off a pair of...
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois vs. Monmouth: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -24.5 O/U 141. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
WANE-TV
Man sentenced to lifetime hunting ban, a first for Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
newschannel20.com
Joe Gatto coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Gatto will bring his touring show Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy to Champaign. The show will be at the Virginia Theatre at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and reserved seating tickets are $39.75 to $59.75.
Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
John Carter resigns as Monticello’s police chief
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Monticello made a big announcement Monday night. John Carter has resigned as police chief. We’ve been investigating his employment status for two weeks, but it took until now to get an answer. Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Carter took eight sick days between […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
Crews respond to fire at former Firestone in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Firestone in Hoopeston went up in flames this afternoon. Crews battled the fire for hours at the intersection of IL Route 1 and Penn St. The damaged was so bad, they needed to tear the whole building down. Five other departments came to help out. “We came in for […]
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
foxillinois.com
Oakwood restaurant reopens 1 year after fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — After 14 months of rebuilding after a fire, Exit 210 Saloon is back open for business. The restaurant suffered damage when a fire burned the kitchen and pantry back in August 2021. There was also smoke damage to the main area where guests were served.
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
Comments / 0