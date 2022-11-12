Read full article on original website
Related
At climate summit, Brazil's Lula promises new day for Amazon
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is promising to combat deforestation when he assumes office on Jan. 1
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — GOP infighting spills into Trump announcement
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
Comments / 0