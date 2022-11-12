Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Coroner called to crash on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County, Kentucky on Tuesday. Authorities tell us the 911 call came in for the crash just before noon on Tuesday. We're told the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the 1078 Zion exit,...
Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed a fatal accident on the Audubon near the Zion exit. KYTC officials say an eastbound crash in Henderson has closed the Audubon Parkway at both directions at MP 7. KYTC says the closure should last for two hours. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Jaiveyhon Masion after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Robin Road. Masion was also a person of interest...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
VCSO: ‘Reckless’ chase through Evansville ends in drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police. In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so […]
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
14news.com
1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A single-vehicle crash led to the death of a driver on Saturday morning. According to the Greenville Fire Department, the crash led to the driver being trapped inside the car in the 1400 block of KY-181 South. Upon arrival, officials located the vehicle off the roadway...
EPD find missing 11-year-old girl
UPDATE: As of 9:03 p.m. Summer has been located and is safe.
14news.com
Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A Crofton man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Randolph Scott Jr. was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt and told law enforcement he had a gun in the vehicle he had inherited from a deceased uncle.
whvoradio.com
Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery
An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
wevv.com
Accidental fire damages home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville
An accidental fire damaged a home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and South Evans Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a possible fire. When firefighters arrived...
No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
wevv.com
Evansville Police encourage residents to buckle up on 'National Seat Belt Day'
As the holidays approach, Evansville Police are reminding residents to buckle up!. Monday, November 14th, is known as "National Seat Belt Day." Evansville Police say no matter where you sit in a vehicle, wearing a seat belt is proven to save lives. Authorities say more than 46,000 people are killed...
14news.com
MPD: Two men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two men were arrested Sunday after police say they attempted to pull over a truck for expired plates. According to a press release, that happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say the driver of the truck was identified as 35-year-old...
Masked robbers get away after targeting Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville business was robbed, but now their neighbors are hoping they can help catch who allegedly did it. FireMaster posted these photos from their surveillance camera showing two masked individuals show up and use their parking lot for a robbery. They say their neighbor, Tractor Supply Company, was robbed during […]
Comments / 0