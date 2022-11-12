ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit

A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Jaiveyhon Masion after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Robin Road. Masion was also a person of interest...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash

A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: ‘Reckless’ chase through Evansville ends in drug bust

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police. In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
HANSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A single-vehicle crash led to the death of a driver on Saturday morning. According to the Greenville Fire Department, the crash led to the driver being trapped inside the car in the 1400 block of KY-181 South. Upon arrival, officials located the vehicle off the roadway...
GREENVILLE, KY
14news.com

Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
GREENVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Crofton Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property

A Crofton man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Randolph Scott Jr. was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt and told law enforcement he had a gun in the vehicle he had inherited from a deceased uncle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery

An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Accidental fire damages home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville

An accidental fire damaged a home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and South Evans Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a possible fire. When firefighters arrived...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No arrest made after 2 people shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a late morning shooting left two people hospitalized in Henderson Saturday. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ray Street after multiple people called 911 for a shooting. We’re told two people involved in the shooting were taken to an area hospital […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Masked robbers get away after targeting Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville business was robbed, but now their neighbors are hoping they can help catch who allegedly did it. FireMaster posted these photos from their surveillance camera showing two masked individuals show up and use their parking lot for a robbery. They say their neighbor, Tractor Supply Company, was robbed during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

