Muir Beach, CA

Coast Guard rescues 7 people from disabled boat off Muir Beach

 3 days ago

MUIR BEACH -- The Coast Guard rescued seven people from a disabled boat taking on water about five miles west of Muir Beach Friday afternoon with no reported injuries, agency officials said.

The captain of the 28-foot boat made a distress call around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials. A Coast Guard helicopter and lifeboat launched five minutes later to rescue the boat.

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and the 47-foot motor lifeboat crew arrived and began stabilizing the disabled boat around 4:05 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

The rescuers transferred the passengers to the lifeboat and the disabled boat was put in tow to a tow boat around 5 p.m.

The boat crew escorted the tow boat to Horseshoe Bay and safely transferred all seven passengers ashore with no reported injuries, according to the Coast Guard.

