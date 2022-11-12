ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings Place Cameron Dantzler on IR, Sign Duke Shelley to Active Roster

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AA4xO_0j8iXepU00

Akayleb Evans is next in line to replace Dantzler, who will miss at least four games.

The Vikings placed Cameron Dantzler Sr. on injured reserve on Saturday. He's dealing with an ankle injury and will miss at least the next four games — all of which come against teams with winning records.

Rookie Akayleb Evans will make his first career start against the Bills and will likely remain in the starting lineup against the Cowboys, Patriots, and Jets. Fellow rookie Andrew Booth Jr. could also factor into the equation, particularly if Evans struggles. Evans saw 44 snaps against the Commanders after Dantzler got hurt and played well, making two tackles for loss and breaking up a pass on a key fourth down.

The Vikings signed cornerback Duke Shelley to the active roster from the practice squad, so he takes Dantzler's spot on the 53.

They also elevated rookie tight end Nick Muse to the active roster for the Bills game. He'll serve as the No. 3 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Johnny Mundt and should play on special teams. Ben Ellefson returned to practice this week after a stint on IR, but he won't be activated until next week at the earliest.

Dantzler, 24, is in his third season with the Vikings. A third-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2020, he started 10 games as a rookie and showed some promise. Dantzler lost a training camp competition to veteran Bashaud Breeland last year, but wound up starting seven games. He started each of the first eight games this year and was playing fairly well.

Now the spotlight is on Evans. The fourth-round pick out of Missouri is suddenly a starting cornerback on a 7-1 team that has hopes of making a run to the Super Bowl.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Retired Vikings Players Spotted At a Minnesota Bar

What a great Minnesota Vikings game to watch with great plays on both sides of the ball. Two Retired Vikings players hosted a watch party in Duluth over the weekend. I feel like I'm still trying to pick my jaw up from off the floor after that crazy game in Buffalo. I'm not going to lie, I almost shut the game off at halftime when the Bills were up by 24 - 10. However, I'm so glad I didn't because wow.
DULUTH, MN
The Spun

Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon

The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game

The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders frustrated with TE Darren Waller?

Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
LAS VEGAS, NV
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Golf Digest

Dan Campbell couldn’t take his eyes off Bills-Vikings during his victory press conference, is all of us

Sunday was a good day to be a Detroit Lions fan. Yes, that’s a sentence we actually just typed. They entered the fourth quarter at Soldier Field trailing 24-10 before rattling off three final-frame touchdowns to take down the Bears 31-30. The win was Dan Campbell’s first road win as head coach of the Lions, the franchise’s first 14-point fourth-quarter comeback since 1993, and their first back-to-back wins since 2020. Needless to say, everybody—especially Campbell—was fired up.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers

The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Had 12 Players On Field During Critical Play

The Buffalo Bills got away without a penalty being called on one of the biggest plays of the game on Sunday afternoon. The Bills had 12 men on the field directly after Justin Jefferson made a great catch down at the two-yard line in overtime, per ESPN. On that play, the Bills stuffed Dalvin Cook for a three-yard loss.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
732
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

 https://www.si.com/nfl/vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy