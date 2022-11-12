Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Ramen Satto and SUMO Japanese Kitchen offer something different for Rapid City
Satto in Rapid City is co-owned and operated by Jeff and Yukiko Johnson. The two decided a couple years ago that they wanted to do ramen in Rapid City at their other restaurant, SUMO Japanese Kitchen, but they didn’t have the space. Eventually, they were finally able to get...
newscenter1.tv
Mountain West Beerfest offered fun activities and drinks for hundreds of people at The Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Mountain West Beerfest at The Monument Saturday brought in hundreds of people, with the director of the fest stating that it was their biggest year, especially with breweries. Tickets:. The cheapest ticket was $25, but this was for general admission without a...
KEVN
Music, food, beer featured at annual Mountain West Beer Fest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Food, music, and beer is what people found at the 5th annual Mountain West Beer Fest. With more than 200 different craft beers, the Mountain West Beer Fest brought together 80 different breweries from around the region. “Just in the last couple of eight years...
drgnews.com
SDFB to hold 105th annual convention in Rapid City next week
“Riding For the Brand – Be Legendary” is the theme for the 105th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 18-19, 2022, at The Monument in Rapid City. The two-day event will feature thought-provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Mike Pearson. Rodeo cowboy Braxton Nielson will kick off the convention on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with an inspirational message titled “Born to Succeed”. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace moves forward on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday night on The Voice, the results were revealed and Rowan Grace is moving on! Rowan Grace Music posted on Facebook asking everyone to be ready to cast last minute votes in case she needed the Instant Save. But our favorite Voice contestant didn’t need the save. You can tune in to The Voice on NewsCenter1 next Monday as LIVE performances continue. For more about Rowan Grace’s journey or to download The Voice app for voting, click here. Check out Rowan’s performance from Monday night below.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Black Hills Pioneer
Mountain lion kitten captured in Deadwood and released
DEADWOOD — A young mountain lion was captured in Deadwood Monday morning and released just outside of town. Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resources supervisor, with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, said the lion was spotted underneath a car behind Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer. Deadwood police were called who then called the GF&P.
newscenter1.tv
Will Rowan Grace perform live on The Voice tonight? Be sure to watch and vote!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Although November 8 was the day that America’s voice was heard as people around the country got out to vote, November 14 begins the process when your vote is needed again to ensure that local singer Rowan Grace’s voice continues to be heard on The Voice.
kotatv.com
kota kevn forecast
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: 13 hours ago. The early evening...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: It’s snowing in the Black Hills! Show us what it looks like where you are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Unexpectedly heavy snow made roads slick but the scenery beautiful in the Black Hills Tuesday morning. By 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Randy in Cheyenne Crossing said he’d gotten 12″ of snow since midday Monday. We’d love to see what it looks like where you...
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for proposed project at intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be holding an open house public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Black Hills Energy on Mount Rushmore Road to receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Here are 37 photos of the Veterans Day Parade in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People and floats made their way down Main Street for the Veterans Day Parade Friday. Led by the Rapid City Police Department, other companies, organizations and individuals participated in the parade including Black Hills Energy, Miss South Dakota and the Rapid City Fire Department. Families...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman is in grief after finding her cat bloodied and wounded after getting shot by a pellet gun in Rapid City. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline
RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
newscenter1.tv
Check out Rowan Grace’s performance on tonight’s episode of The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D — Rowan Grace performed live tonight on The Voice. Check out her performance and be sure to vote for her on The Voice app. Tap HERE to download The Voice app on the App Store ( for iPhone, iPad, or other Apple products) Tap HERE to...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating robbery involving social media sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced for planting explosives in 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
KELOLAND TV
No injuries in Rapid City crash Tuesday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a crash south of Rapid City Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Spring Creek Road. A pickup...
dakotafreepress.com
District 27 House Candidate Bud May Arrested for Rape Five Days After Losing Election
At least this Republican had the good sense to wait until after the election to get arrested for a sex crime. The Pennington County Jail currently houses Kyle rancher and Republican politician Bud Marty May, who goes to court at 10 a.m. today to face a charge of second-degree rape.
