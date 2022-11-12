RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday night on The Voice, the results were revealed and Rowan Grace is moving on! Rowan Grace Music posted on Facebook asking everyone to be ready to cast last minute votes in case she needed the Instant Save. But our favorite Voice contestant didn’t need the save. You can tune in to The Voice on NewsCenter1 next Monday as LIVE performances continue. For more about Rowan Grace’s journey or to download The Voice app for voting, click here. Check out Rowan’s performance from Monday night below.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO