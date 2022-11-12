ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WLKY.com

Michigan State beats No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS — Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out. Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLKY.com

Gun confiscated from student at Butler High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School leaders with Jefferson County Public Schools say a gun was found at Butler High School Monday morning. JCPS sent a letter home to families. In the letter, Principal William Allen said that school officials received a tip that a student had a gun. JCPS police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Georgetown Toyota plant worker dead after accident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — An employee at the Toyota plant in Georgetown was killed in a work accident on Tuesday. The plant sent out a statement saying that the accident occurred around 11 a.m., which resulted in the death of 39-year-old Diego Garcia. Officials at the plant said they are...
GEORGETOWN, KY

