No. 2 Ohio State blows out Indiana, CJ Stroud throws 5 touchdowns

COLUMBUS — Number two ranked Ohio State blew out the Indiana Hoosiers, 56-14, Saturday afternoon in Columbus.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for 297 yards and five touchdowns. Running backs Miyan Williams and Dallan Hayden each ran for over 100 yards and Marvin Harrison, Junior had over 100 yard receiving.

Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with an ankle injury late in the first half, according to the Associated Press.

>>Ohio State remains No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Buckeyes had over 660 yards of total offense.

Ohio State improves to 10-0 overall, 7-0 in the Big 10.

Emeka Egbuka scored the game’s first points by catching a six-yard touchdown pass to put the Buckeyes up, 7-0. Hayden’s 14-yard touchdown run increased it to 14-0 and then Marvin Harrison, Jr. caught a 58-yard touchdown pass as the Buckeyes led, 21-7, after one quarter.

Williams added a 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to extend Ohio State’s advantage to 28-7 at halftime. He was injured with 2:17 left in the first half when he went down awkwardly on his right ankle and was taken to the locker room by cart.

Stroud threw a pair of third quarter touchdown passes to Cade Stover as the Buckeyes led, 42-7.

Xavier Johnson added a 71-yard touchdown run and Kamryn Babb’s eight-yard touchdown catch capped the scoring for Ohio State.

Johnson is a wide receiver and lined up as running back for the touchdown.

The Buckeyes are back in action on the road next Saturday at Maryland.

The game will be played in College Park, Maryland. The game time is yet to be determined.

©2022 Cox Media Group