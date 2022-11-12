Read full article on original website
2 arrested for Clark County police chase in U-Haul already had warrants for their arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people arrested over the weekend for a police chase that ended in Clark County, Indiana, already had warrants for their arrest, according to authorities. Chance Money and Jessica Holliday were arrested after the chase on Saturday. Police say it started in Seymour after the suspects...
Louisville man arrested after crash on New Cut Road that killed 1 and injured 2 others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody charged with murder after police said he caused a crash that killed one person and injured two others on New Cut Road late Tuesday night. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said 3rd Division officers responded to reports of a serious injury...
Crash involving semi closes I-65 South in Southern Indiana
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Interstate 65 south in northern Clark County is closed due to a crash involving a semi. Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 19.5 when a semi hit an abandoned vehicle in the emergency lane. The semi overturned as a result of the crash.
Seymour man arrested after 10-month old tests positive for meth, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Seymour man was arrested after a 10-month-old infant tested positive for methamphetamine on Sunday, according to Seymour Police. According to the Seymour Police Department, an investigation was conducted following the infant's positive test, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a house on S. Jackson Park Drive, near Tipton Street.
Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
Police pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a pursuit that ended in Clark County. Indiana State Police told WHAS11 News, officers had been chasing a wanted woman and had attempted to stop her before the eventual crash. Police said Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel...
Police arrest suspect more than a year after 27-year-old shot to death outside Highlands bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man outside a Highlands bar last year. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Sherman Sherley has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, for the June 17, 2021 murder of Juvon Foster.
One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured. The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on...
2 Arrested after 30-Minute Long, Multi-County Police Chase
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man and a woman were arrested for leading police on a 30-minute long, multi-county chase in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police say that the two suspects, Chance Money and Jessica Holliday both 36-years-old and from New Albany, were wanted in Clark County for felonies. Seymour...
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
Police arrest woman in Bullitt County after body found in hotel room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in Bullitt County after police say she was found living with a corpse in a hotel. According to court documents, 45-year-old Nicole McFall was arrested Nov. 9 after police found a man's decomposing body in the hotel bed during a welfare check.
Police in three local counties looking for suspects in home, vehicle break-ins
— Police in three Southeastern Indiana counties are on the lookout for two men connected with a series of home and vehicle burglaries. The men are accused of breaking into a home on State Road 1 near St. Peters Road on Friday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they fled...
Greenwood man dies in crash with semi outside Columbus
A driver died in a crash between his vehicle and a semi-truck late Monday southeast of Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.
Authorities identify 23-year-old man who died in Old Louisville crash; suspect charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 23-year-old man who died in a fatal crash Thursday in Old Louisville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jalen Davis-Rhodes, of Louisville. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, was arrested Friday in connection with the crash. He was charged...
2 arrested following multi-county pursuit through southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are facing charges after a multi-county pursuit in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, officers with Seymour Police responded to Home Depot in Seymour around 3 p.m. following reports of an attempted theft. They said when officers arrived, the suspects left the scene...
Police searching for person responsible for burglarizing Shelbyville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for a person who broke into a nonprofit Monday and stole more than $1,000 in cash. In a video posted on Facebook, police ask the community for help identifying the person who broke into the Butterfly House of Shelby County on Main Street.
Hardin Co. woman allegedly on drugs hits vehicle head-on, killing 2 small children, seriously injuring pregnant mother
A Hardin County woman allegedly under the influence of drugs has been arrested after she struck a vehicle head-on, killing an infant and toddler and seriously injuring their pregnant mother. Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, has been charged with two counts of murder, first-degree assault and DUI. Chapman is...
Police Blotter: Meth found during traffic stop, man arrested; Man charged with residential entry
A Seymour man, 20-year-old Christopher Stout, faces a Level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in September. On Sept. 7 Indiana State Trooper Matthew Hatchett observed a vehicle with a damaged license plate traveling eastbound on State Road 46 East past the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Hardin County woman gets another driver’s RiverLink bill after license plate mix up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A license plate mix-up has one Hardin County woman footing the bill for another driver. Now she’s driving in circles trying to figure out how it happened. Jasmine Via bought a new car in August. She’s been waiting for her license plate to come since...
