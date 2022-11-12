REVIEW: Holiday Punch Cocktail, Maple-Bacon Shake, and More Available at Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure

Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022
Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
2023 Disney Hotel & Ticket Deals Announced for Members of the U.S. Military
In the midst of the news that Disney will be raising ticket prices for annual passholders, they announced special deals on resort hotels and theme park tickets for members of the U.S. Military. Walt Disney World Resort – Disney Military Salute Tickets. Disney announced that from January 1, 2023,...
Disneyland resumes selling Magic Key annual passes on Wednesday
The Disneyland Resort will resume sales of select Magic Key annual passes on Wednesday after pausing new sales earlier this year. The Inspire, Believe and Imagine passes will resume new sales “no earlier than 9 a.m. PT” on Wednesday. The Enchant pass will remain unavailable for new sales but is still available for current pass […]
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Discussing Disney Q4 Earnings, The Holidays at the Parks, and The Best Water Park in Orlando?
Join us live tonight, Sunday, November 6th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. After two and a half years, Fantasmic has returned to the East Coast, and we’ll talk about the show and the changes!. Each week, we cover the top...
BREAKING: Walt Disney World to Implement Park Specific Pricing for 1 Day 1 Park Tickets
Starting on December 8, Walt Disney World will implement park-specific pricing for one day, one park tickets. Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159 (same range as today) At this time, the $189 price at Magic Kingdom is only for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve (currently priced at $159). In addition, when guests purchase a one-day, one-park ticket, “the system automatically books a park reservation for you.” It does not happen with one-day park hopper or multi-day tickets.
EPCOT Mexico Pavilion Clothing Available at Disneyland Resort
In the latest episode of EPCOT merchandise at Disneyland Resort, Mexico pavilion apparel has been spotted in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Epcot World Showcase Mexico Pavilion Zip-Up Hoodie – $64.99. This bright blue zip-up hoodie features lighter blue ties in the hood and a screen-printed logo...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Visiting Santa Claus at Disney Springs With Virtual Queue
It’s Christmas time at Walt Disney World! Join us as we visit Santa Claus in Disney Springs. Guests wanting to visit Santa can scan this QR code and enter a virtual queue. Once entered, you can keep up with your return time as you enjoy the rest of the shops and dining at Disney Springs. Then you can return once your turn is called to meet the big man himself!
REVIEW: Holiday Apple Spice Churro Dipping Sauce at Disneyland
Looking for classic fall flavors during your next Disneyland visit? At the cart in the “it’s a small world” promenade, you can purchase holiday apple spice churro dipping sauce for a limited time. Holiday Apple Spice Churro Dipping Sauce – $1.50. This is just a normal...
REVIEW: Chocolate-Peppermint Sundae with New Gingerbread Mickey Ear Hat Bowl at Disney California Adventure
The chocolate-peppermint sundae has returned for another holiday season at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, and for an extra bit of festive flair, you can get it served in a Gingerbread Mickey Ear Hat Bowl. Chocolate-Peppermint Sundae in Gingerbread Mickey Ear Hat Bowl – $17.19. Chocolate and Peppermint Ice...
REVIEW: Candy Cane Churro Returns with New Peppermint Bark Dipping Sauce at Disneyland
Once again, you can combine the most iconic Christmas treat with the most iconic Disneyland treat as the Candy Cane Churro returns for the holiday season. This year, it’s joined by a new Peppermint Bark Dipping Sauce. You can find them both at the churro cart nearest Sleeping Beauty Castle.
REVIEW: Holiday Cookie Pretzel is a Unique Mashup of Classic Snacks at Disneyland
Disneyland is serving up tons of sweets and treats for the holidays, including a unique mashup of two classic baked goods — the Holiday Cookie Pretzel. It’s available at the pretzel cart in Frontierland. Holiday Cookie Pretzel – $8.25. Ginger snap cookie-dusted pretzel with vanilla icing dipping...
New Orange Bird Jumpsuit and Pajamas Fly Into Disneyland Resort
A new Orange Bird jumpsuit and pajama set have arrived at Disneyland Resort. This apparel is available in the Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District. The jumpsuit is light pink, with a drawstring waist. It has an all-over pattern of Orange Bird and actual oranges. Orange Bird Pajamas – $49.99...
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Pass Prices Raised, Still Unavailable for Purchase
Though Walt Disney World Annual Passes remain unavailable to purchase, they will see a price increase. Disney has not indicated when sales will resume. Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299) Sorcerer Pass: $969 (was $899) Pirate Pass: $749 (was $699) Pixie Dust Pass: $399 (no change) Florida Residents are still able to...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/8/22 (Trying Holiday Snacks, New Limited Edition Pins and Christmas Merchandise Arrive, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We have a fun day planned at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and we’re planning on trying as many holiday treats we can today. We’ll also be on the lookout for any new merchandise, so let’s get started. Tonight is...
REVIEW: Pan Dulce Eggnog Ice Cream Sandwich, Chile Verde, and More From Rancho del Zocalo for the Holidays at Disneyland
Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante is serving up a whole menu of holiday food at Disneyland once again, and we stopped by to try all the new dishes. When we last had the caldo in 2019, it was $5.99. It has now more than doubled in price. It’s hearty and tasty, but that’s a big increase.
Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022, Park-Specific 1-Day 1-Park Ticket Prices Incoming, Guest Jumps Out of Vehicle at Spaceship Earth, & More: Daily Recap (11/15/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
The Cake Bake Shop Concept Art Released, Coming to Disney’s Boardwalk 2023
This past spring, Disney announced The Cake Bake Shop would be coming to Disney’s Boardwalk in 2023. The shop would be replacing the shuttered ESPN Club Spot. Now, Disney has released concept art of what the shop will look like. As we can see from the concept art, there...
PHOTOS: New ‘Coming Soon’ Signage Added to Construction Walls at Adventureland Treehouse in Disneyland
Last week we reported that Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Park is returning to its roots and being transformed into the Adventureland Treehouse, with an original story partially inspired by “Swiss Family Robinson.” Now, new signage has been erected along the construction walls that surround the project. New...
The Grinch Meet and Greet Using Virtual Line for 2022 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Guests hoping to meet the Grinch at Universal’s Islands of Adventure this year will need to utilize the virtual line system. This year, the Grinch is meeting at Honk Honkers instead of All the Books You Can Read. Honk Honkers is across from Moose Juice, Goose Juice, near the bridge to the Lost Continent.
Shanghai Disney Resort to Begin Phased Reopening
Shanghai Disney Resort shut down on Halloween due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The resort has announced that they are ready to begin a phased reopening. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will be the first to reopen starting on November 17, 2022, with hotel reservation services restarting today.
