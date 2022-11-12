Read full article on original website
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Pull Up a Seat to the Oldest Pub in Scotland
No trip to Britain is complete without a pint or meal at a pub. Luckily, if you're purely going for the cultural experience and aren't fussed about quality, it's not a difficult thing to tick off the travel itinerary. Pubs are a dime a dozen in the U.K, regardless of whether you're in a major city, or a quaint village. But not all pubs are created equal, and some are worth making a special journey for. Edinburgh's oldest licensed public house dating back to 1360, the Sheep Heid Inn, is one of them.
16 Gorgeous Views During An Amazing Scottish Islands Road Trip
If there is one thing you are assured of on a trip to Scotland’s Inner Hebrides, it is glorious views no matter which way you turn or what time of year you visit. Admittedly, the weather will play a big role in the vibrancy of the scenery — from bright, expansive vistas in the summer to moody, foreboding views in the winter. The Isles of Mull, Skye, and Iona are particular favorites, and the best way to explore these islands along Scotland’s west coast region is by motorhome.
Your ultimate guide to Edinburgh Hogmanay 2022
Hogmanay is considered one of the best New Year’s Eve events in the world – and with good reason. With top-class music, stunning firework displays and age-old ceremonial traditions, all taking place against the historic backdrop of the Scottish capital, Hogmanay has it all. The best part about...
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland
TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
Want to understand Britain’s decline? Try catching a train in the north of England
In a country understandably gripped by a feeling of autumnal doom, the 11th-hour cancellation of the latest burst of train strikes may look like a welcome outbreak of calm, and of tentative optimism. Though some sources whisper that the rail unions may be adjusting to the fact that the industry has very little money, the RMT’s Mick Lynch says the industrial action “has made the rail employers see sense”, implying concessions that have yet to become clear.
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
4 days to learn in Manchester
Instead of breezing through Manchester's charms in one day, why not spend a long weekend learning more about the city and the surrounding area. Jemima Forbes maps out an extended four-day itinerary through the city's creative, culinary and archeological gems. I’m a full-time travel writer and part-time explorer. While I’ve...
Type 26 frigates to be built in Glasgow, Sunak confirms
Five Royal Navy warships are to be constructed in Glasgow after the prime minister confirmed the next phase in a shipbuilding programme. Rishi Sunak announced BAE Systems has been awarded a £4.2bn contract to build five more Type 26 frigates, on top of the three already under construction. The...
South Scotland makes Lonely Planet top travel list
The south of Scotland is included among 30 global destinations in the Lonely Planet's Best in Travel guide for 2023. It said many people made the "big mistake" of driving through the area on their way elsewhere. However, it said that meant you could find "breathing room" even in summer...
Man on M8 causes rush hour delays in Glasgow
A man has been taken to hospital after an incident on the M8 in Glasgow caused severe disruption during rush hour. Initially reported as a crash, police later confirmed it was due to a man on the motorway near Govan. The incident began on the westbound carriageway at junction 24...
Sturgeon condemns ‘sickening’ destruction of Remembrance wreaths
Scotland’s First Minister has condemned the vandals who torched wreaths left in tribute to those who fell fighting for their country as “sickening and disgraceful”.Nicola Sturgeon led tributes at the war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday, with the First Minister among many who laid poppy wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.But less than 24 hours after the Scottish capital fell silent to the sound of the one o’clock gun, many of the poppy wreaths laid in honour of the dead were set on fire and...
Bird flu: 12 swans found dead in Glasgow park
Twelve swans have been found dead in a Glasgow park. The birds were discovered at Hogganfield Park, which includes Hogganfield Loch, in the north east of the city. Glasgow City Council, which looks after the park, said it was assumed that the swans had died from avian flu. It also...
Edinburgh's Hogmanay: Torchlight procession cancelled
The torchlight procession which usually marks the start of Edinburgh's three-day Hogmanay festival has been cancelled. Funding challenges have been blamed for organisers pulling the event, which sees the "river of fire" spectacle travel through the streets to Calton Hill. It is hoped the parade will be reinstated next year.
‘We didn’t get a single pound’: anger in Barnsley at broken Tory promises
Successful bids for levelling up money will be revealed alongside the autumn statement on Thursday, but scepticism about the policy is high in the northern town
Spaceport Cornwall awarded licence to host UK’s first space launch
The prospect of a “historic” space mission being launched from the far south-west of Britain before Christmas has taken a giant leap forward after an operating licence was granted to Spaceport Cornwall. There had been growing concern at the time it was taking for the issuing of licences...
4 days to connect with Sydney, Australia
International visitors have missed Australia during the pandemic, and with travel returning down under, it’s also an opportunity to connect with the city in new ways. From hosting one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world to its new Indigenous tours over the bridge, return to Sydney and see it from a new perspective.
