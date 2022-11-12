Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cubs are going hard after some big names
The 2016 World Series feels like a lifetime ago for some Chicago Cubs fans. Last year could be considered a step in the right direction, as the Cubs finished the 2022 campaign very strong. Now that the offseason is in full swing, and free agency doors are open, fans are...
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena gets last laugh
Jeremy Pena had a strong rookie campaign for the Houston Astros. Placed in the unenviable position of attempting to replace Carlos Correa, he exceeded expectations. Pena posted a solid .253/.289/.426 batting line with 22 homers and 20 doubles in 558 plate appearances, stealing 11 bases. Most years, that would be enough to warrant significant consideration for the Rookie of the Year award.
Coach who caught Aaron Judge 61st HR finally has last laugh at wife’s divorce troll
When Aaron Judge broke his first of two late-season home run droughts on the road in Toronto, there was less fanfare than most expected. The ball didn’t land in a sea of flailing limbs in the left-field seats, nor did it set off an absolute feeding frenzy in the Bronx. Instead, it nestled solidly in the glove of Blue Jays bullpen coach and former minor-league hurler Matt Buschmann, who calmly took it behind the scenes at the Rogers Centre and walked until he saw Zack Britton in the stadium’s underbelly.
Report: SF Giants eyeing improved catching depth
After claiming a pair of catchers off waivers, the SF Giants are still eyeing another addition behind the plate, per Alex Pavlovic.
49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Chicago White Sox Rumors: Sox in on trading for this catcher
After a season that saw the Chicago White Sox finish at an even 81-81, it is very clear the team needs to improve in key areas this offseason. Defensively, the White Sox struggled tremendously. The South Siders were also in the bottom half of the league in scoring, which would clearly lead many to believe that they are interested in upgrading several spots this offseason.
Jim Crane just gave Yankees tiny sliver of hope in arms race with Astros
When the New York Yankees and Houston Astros clashed in 2017, it seemed like both franchises had reloaded spectacularly and would define the next era of American League competition. While that has rung true at the surface level, the Yankees haven’t managed to topple Houston once during the so-called Baby...
Rays may continue to dismantle roster after trading away Gerrit Cole’s kryptonite
Last week, the Tampa Bay Rays signaled the start of their inevitable re-tool, which baseball fans are accustomed to every few years. Get the most out of the talent you find, ship them out at their peak/as they’re slightly declining, and start it all over again. The New York Yankees are familiar with the process, having fallen victim to it plenty of times.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves
New York adds two and drops two, and they also tweak the practice squad.
The Raiders Have Claimed A Former 1st Round Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders added a former first-round pick to the fold on Monday. Las Vegas claimed defensive lineman Jerry Tillery off waivers, the team confirmed this evening. Tillery was released by the Los Angeles Chargers last week. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders inquired about trading for...
